Do You Really Have To Remove Old Mulch Before Adding New?

If you're getting your garden ready for the changing seasons, one of the steps on your list is probably refreshing the old mulch around your plants. Mulch is important for insulating roots and suppressing weeds, but it doesn't last forever. You may know how to mulch, but you may be left wondering if you should remove the old mulch or pile the new mulch right on top. Looking for answers online can be confusing, as there are some conflicting recommendations out there. That's because the answer isn't a simple yes or no — it actually depends on a few factors. In many cases, you don't need to remove the old mulch first. Organic mulch will break down slowly, so you don't need to worry about leaving it for too long. However, you should generally remove inorganic mulch.

Instead of removing organic mulch, you can add a new layer of fresh mulch on top whenever the existing mulch is starting to get thin or you see weeds beginning to grow through it. Just make sure that the overall layer of mulch is no thicker than three inches. If the mulch is too thick, it may prevent air or water from reaching the roots. If you want to refresh your mulch, but the existing layer is already at three inches, you can remove some of it to make room. Even if you don't remove any, you should rake the old mulch to loosen it, as it can become compacted over time.