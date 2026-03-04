What It Means If Your Yard Is Overrun By Ladybugs

If you want your yard to look pristine, knowing how to deal with common garden pests is extremely helpful. Some insects ruin plants or spread diseases, but not all of them are bad. Ladybugs are generally considered beneficial to have around, and some people even release ladybugs into gardens since they eat harmful insects and help pollinate flowers. However, they can sometimes become overwhelming when they swarm. To help us understand why this happens and what you can do about it, we reached out to Orkin entomologist and national technical director Shannon Sked.

"Ladybugs are attracted to areas where there is a steady food source, particularly other insects like aphids. Plants, shrubs, and trees where aphids or similar small pests live can draw ladybugs in," Shannon said. However, there is another reason you might see an uptick in ladybugs. "Additionally, ladybugs are attracted to warm, sunny areas and may gather on light-colored surfaces. In the fall, they begin looking for protected places to 'overwinter,' a process similar to hibernation which can also draw some species inside homes, sheds, and other warm structures."

This isn't necessarily a bad thing. Ladybugs offer plenty of benefits to gardens, and hundreds of species of ladybugs are native – though, importantly, not all. According to Shannon, "Native ladybugs provide natural pest control for smaller insects. However, the invasive multicolored Asian lady beetle can be more problematic. While Asian lady beetle nymphs feed on smaller pests, the adults are more likely to gather in large numbers and invade homes." They can outcompete native ladybugs and are particularly annoying indoors as they emit a smelly, bitter substance when threatened.