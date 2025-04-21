Foolproof Ways To Stop Pests From Invading Your Home Year After Year
You probably know the routine by now. After a few glorious months, you forget about the coming plague. Then spring arrives, and suddenly you can't eat a banana without doing battle with fruit flies. Or for you, it could be a fall invasion of ladybugs expiring on every upstairs windowsill. Seasonal pests are particularly annoying because they disappear for such long stretches that you forget to do anything to prevent their return.
To get some clear direction on what to expect and how to handle returning pests, Hunker spoke exclusively with Benjamin Hottel, PhD, BCE, PCQI, who is an entomologist at Rollins, Inc., the parent company of Orkin and many other pest control companies. He told us that pests return for actual reasons, and tend to come back to the same place again and again. "Many pests exhibit behaviors that lead them to seek shelter in homes during unfavorable outdoor conditions," he said. "For instance, ladybugs release attractant pheromones at preferred overwintering sites, signaling others to return to the same location annually."
And it's not just about weather. Some pests basically erect signposts to tell future generations where to find the resources they need. "Pests such as ants leave pheromone trails to food sources, encouraging repeated infestations if these trails are not properly addressed," Hottel said.
Which pesky return visitors can you expect?
Inevitability isn't such a burden. Death and taxes are troublesome, sure, but it's the really insistent daily nuisances that can be maddening. Extended warranty offers, for example — and mosquitoes. Pests seem to have worked out a schedule to keep you on edge most of the year, from the swarming termites of spring to those snowbirds of the pest world, the winter's warmth-seeking cockroaches and spiders. "Certain pests are notorious for their persistent return," said entomologist Benjamin Hottel when Hunker spoke with him exclusively about identifying the pests that create seasonal problems.
"Ants of some species will nest in wall voids or other areas of a structure and become more active in the spring when more food sources become available on the outside," Hottel explained. Ants, like ladybugs, drop pheromone pins for themselves to find their way back to your home the next year, while other pests are simply able to find the right conditions at the right time. "Small flies such as fruit flies and phorid flies die off in the winter outdoors but start proliferating again in the spring. It is only a matter of time 'til they find a garbage bin inside a home or business that hasn't been taken out in a while," he said.
These are all annoying, to be sure, but some pests can actually bring health risks with them. "Mosquitoes and rodents, for example, can carry diseases and cause significant health concerns," Hottel said. "Ladybugs, on the other hand, are generally harmless but can be a nuisance in large numbers."
How to keep returning pests out of your home
The best ways to deal with seasonal pests are sometimes obvious, but often not exactly easy. Hunker spoke exclusively with Benjamin Hottel, an entomologist for Orkin's parent company, about steps you should take to lighten your pest burden. The solutions are an encyclopedia of pest control approaches, from access to resources to vigilance. It starts with keeping the pests out. "Close gaps, cracks and openings around your home to prevent pests from entering," Hottel advised. And don't forget the landscaping, either. "Keep vegetation trimmed and away from the home's exterior to reduce pest harborage areas," he said.
Some pests will, of course, find their way in. They do it because you have something on offer that they want, whether you know it or not. There's not much you can do about providing warmth in winter, but you can avoid running an inadvertent bed and breakfast for them. "Regular cleaning to remove food residues and potential nesting sites will make your home less attractive to pests," Hottel said. Food is obviously a major concern as well. "Use sealed containers for food storage to deter pests that rely on easy, accessible food sources," he added. Pests also need water, so take care of any water source leaks and take care of any drainage issues that might attract pests to standing water.
Finally, it's critical to be proactive about pest control. "Schedule routine inspections with pest control professionals to identify and address potential issues before they escalate," said Hottel. Enlist the help of professionals who have the right knowledge and tools to find what you can't.