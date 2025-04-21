Foolproof Ways To Stop Pests From Invading Your Home Year After Year

You probably know the routine by now. After a few glorious months, you forget about the coming plague. Then spring arrives, and suddenly you can't eat a banana without doing battle with fruit flies. Or for you, it could be a fall invasion of ladybugs expiring on every upstairs windowsill. Seasonal pests are particularly annoying because they disappear for such long stretches that you forget to do anything to prevent their return.

To get some clear direction on what to expect and how to handle returning pests, Hunker spoke exclusively with Benjamin Hottel, PhD, BCE, PCQI, who is an entomologist at Rollins, Inc., the parent company of Orkin and many other pest control companies. He told us that pests return for actual reasons, and tend to come back to the same place again and again. "Many pests exhibit behaviors that lead them to seek shelter in homes during unfavorable outdoor conditions," he said. "For instance, ladybugs release attractant pheromones at preferred overwintering sites, signaling others to return to the same location annually."

And it's not just about weather. Some pests basically erect signposts to tell future generations where to find the resources they need. "Pests such as ants leave pheromone trails to food sources, encouraging repeated infestations if these trails are not properly addressed," Hottel said.