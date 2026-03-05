Say Goodbye To Grease And Gunk In Your Air Fryer With This Kitchen Staple

Air fryers are the peak of convenience. In a matter of minutes, you can prepare a delicious, crunchy, and nutritious meal, all without the hassle of pulling out a pan, preheating an oven, or relying on the massive amounts of oil needed to actually deep fry food. It's like a microwave, but instead of soggy results, you're left with delightfully crisp ones. Yes, air fryers really are that life-changing — until it's time to clean them, that is.

While there are plenty of different designs on the market, most air fryers have a few components in common. There's an outer shell, a heating element, a control panel, a fan, and a cooking basket. Most of these parts are relatively easy to clean or are protected by the fryer's shell, so they don't require regular attention, but the cooking basket, which frequently comes into contact with food, grease, and heat, is a different story. These baskets have holes or are made of mesh to allow hot air to fully circulate around what you're cooking, but these same slits are also incredibly frustrating to try and work caked-on grease and crumbs out of. At a certain point, you might just give up and try to come to terms with the fact that your future meals will be cooked on a less-than-pristine surface, but with one kitchen essential, you can get your air fryer sparkling again.

Vinegar is a fan favorite amongst natural cleaning enthusiasts for a reason, and when it comes to tough, greasy jobs like this, it might just be your hero. It's highly acidic and hard on baked-on oil, but unlike store-bought cleaners, it doesn't carry the same risk of ingesting dangerous chemicals. After a simple spray or soak, your air fryer basket will look brand-new.