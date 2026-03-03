Reuse An Old Pants Hanger For This Unexpected Pantry Storage Hack

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

We've all been there: you purchase clothing, and the person at the store register asks if you want to keep the flimsy plastic hanger. Odds are that your gut reaction is to say no thank you, as they are typically too cumbersome and breakable to actually use as regular clothes hangers at home. But if you do make the mistake of saying yes, the hanger likely won't last long before it's destined for the trash pile. However, before you toss that old, broken pants hanger or plan to hand a new one back to the store clerk, you may want to think twice, as the internet has spoken yet again with a hack that puts these clip-style hangers, new or used, to good use.

Going viral on TikTok and other social media platforms, a little hack proves that the clips on the end of the pants hanger are good for more than just, well, hanging pants. In fact, considering the dents and damage they can cause in fabric, perhaps they are put to even better use as chip clips. The idea behind this pants hanger turned chip clip hack is beyond simple, and there are a couple of methods to make it happen. Depending on how your hanger is structured, with removable or fixed clips, you can opt to upcycle them as a pair of individual, standalone chip clips or as a part of an entire hanging snack pantry storage system (particularly effective with smaller children's size clip hangers). With this beginner-friendly trick that only takes seconds to accomplish, you'll never toss or pass up a clip-style clothes hanger ever again.