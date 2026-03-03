Some Designers Are Abandoning This Kitchen Island Trend — But Here's The Catch

Waterfall kitchen islands – we've all seen them, and most love them. And yet, there's an undercurrent on social media and with trend experts that seems to suggest this design statement could be seeing the end to its kitchen remodel reign. Is it true? Are waterfall counters, where the material wraps the side of the cabinet, trending out or here to stay? As an interior designer, my take is that it's a little of both.

Here's my slight gripe with seamless waterfall kitchen islands. It's not that they're unattractive or not worth the investment, but what once started as a very intentional, thought-out design element has transformed into the overdone default "splurge" without much added creativity. When kitchen showrooms are cranking this island design out in generic Calacatta-look quartz by the hundreds, you know the trend has reached the masses. When this tipping point occurs, homeowners rely on this safe splurge already risked by someone else long ago, only to do it in a way that's uninspired and blasé. Where the waterfall edge used to be special and upscale, the endless photos of generic stone wrapping an island have become a bit mundane. Perhaps my gripe, however, is more that I'm over humdrum quartz as a whole (am I? No, surely I shouldn't be allowed to think or say that out loud? Sorry to my editor!) than I am quartz or marble waterfall countertops, but that's an argument for another day. Regardless of my perhaps controversial stance on quartz, let me break down all the details on when waterfall islands work and feel timeless versus where they fall absolutely flat like a faded trend, as well as what considerations you need to take into account if you want to incorporate this type of countertop in your own home with success.