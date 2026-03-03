Forget Regular Planters: Martha Stewart Has A Better Idea For Your Succulents
Martha Stewart will always be a queen of the home DIY improvement world, as she has provided hacks, tips, and tricks for your home and garden for decades. Over multiple shows, a magazine, a website, and more, she has proven to be one of the best people to watch if you're DIY-obsessed. With so many tips over such a long time, it can be easy to miss a few. However, in one of Stewart's Throwback Thursday videos on YouTube, she brings back an old hack and suggests an unlikely candidate to home your succulents: a strawberry pot.
In this Throwback Thursday, Stewart introduces a great way to keep all your succulents in one cozy home. When planted in a strawberry pot, the different succulents can each have their own little hole in the pot to peek out of, creating a cute yet practical aesthetic. The artfully arranged succulents will also receive just the right amount of water. The cups on the sides of strawberry pots are shallow, so the soil will dry out more quickly. Because succulents store water in their leaves, this makes for a perfect arrangement that will leave your succulents thriving. Another benefit of planting them in a strawberry pot? They all live in the same soil with the same watering routine, so you only have to remember to water one pot.
Planting succulents in a strawberry pot
To plant your succulents in a strawberry pot, you will want to first cap the bottom with a shard of an old pot or a piece of mesh screening to allow water to drain, then fill the pot to just under the first opening with sandy, well-draining soil. Once you are just below the first opening, you can start to put your succulents into the holes. Best done by hand, you may need to break apart the root balls to make them fit in the holes. To ensure they will fit, you should buy 4-inch pot succulents because they are small enough to fit in the holes.
Continue putting your succulents in the holes, filling the rest of the pot with more of your sandy, well-draining soil so all the roots and succulents are packed in. If you lose a spade while packing in that soil, this Martha Stewart gardening hack is still a game-changer 30 over years later. If you want to top your strawberry pot like Stewart, you can plant a larger, more extravagant plant on top, surrounded by smaller toppers, as long as they have similar watering and soil needs to your succulents. Once in place, you just need to water your succulents once a week, making sure you don't miss any holes, and they will happily live in their new home.