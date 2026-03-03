Forget Regular Planters: Martha Stewart Has A Better Idea For Your Succulents

Martha Stewart will always be a queen of the home DIY improvement world, as she has provided hacks, tips, and tricks for your home and garden for decades. Over multiple shows, a magazine, a website, and more, she has proven to be one of the best people to watch if you're DIY-obsessed. With so many tips over such a long time, it can be easy to miss a few. However, in one of Stewart's Throwback Thursday videos on YouTube, she brings back an old hack and suggests an unlikely candidate to home your succulents: a strawberry pot.

In this Throwback Thursday, Stewart introduces a great way to keep all your succulents in one cozy home. When planted in a strawberry pot, the different succulents can each have their own little hole in the pot to peek out of, creating a cute yet practical aesthetic. The artfully arranged succulents will also receive just the right amount of water. The cups on the sides of strawberry pots are shallow, so the soil will dry out more quickly. Because succulents store water in their leaves, this makes for a perfect arrangement that will leave your succulents thriving. Another benefit of planting them in a strawberry pot? They all live in the same soil with the same watering routine, so you only have to remember to water one pot.