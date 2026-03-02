FBI Warns: These Wi-Fi Routers Could Put Your Home Network At Risk

Unless your internet connection suddenly stops working, you probably don't give your Wi-Fi router much thought. But according to the FBI's Cyber Division, your home network could be at significant risk if you continue using an outdated device. If your router is relatively new, there's nothing to worry about. However, if you've been relying on an old router from 2010 or earlier and constantly looking for ways to boost your weak Wi-Fi signal, you should upgrade it as soon as possible.

According to the FBI, cybercriminals are exploiting certain vulnerabilities found in Wi-Fi routers that have reached end-of-life (EOL). In layman's terms, that means when these pieces of hardware get too old, manufacturers stop supporting them. You might not realize this until phone support is no longer available for troubleshooting a basic connectivity issue. Meanwhile, bad actors are taking advantage of the fact that EOL also means software updates and security patches for the device are no longer provided.

This creates an opportunity for nefarious hackers to gain access to your device, install malware on it, and sell access to your server to other criminals who want to disguise their identity or whereabouts. Although digital fluency varies widely, often the people who aren't prioritizing the latest and greatest routers also may not realize their home network has been compromised. If you take your home security seriously, there are several precautions you should take to protect yourself.