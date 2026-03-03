7 Things You Can Add To Your Dishwasher For Sparkling, Odor-Free Dishes

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Dishwashers are a major timesaver and a way to significantly cut down the stress of your day-to-day routine. After all, once you're done cooking, enjoying, and cleaning up the mess from three meals a day, the last thing you want to do is stand over the sink scrubbing away just to return your kitchen to its previously mess-free state. Unfortunately, however, things aren't always as simple as tossing your dirty plates, pans, and silverware into this appliance. More often than not, dishes come out smelling strange, still caked in debris, or holding puddles of murky, gross water. Cleaning your dishwasher is one of the easiest ways to prevent this problem (and something you should be doing regularly), but adding in a little scent booster or disinfectant can go a long way in reducing the unwelcome surprise of opening your dishwasher and being hit with a soggy, unpleasant odor.

Adding something into your dishwasher's cycle is a quick fix that takes much less effort than a deep clean and scrub, and if you incorporate these things into your regular routine, you should be left with a dishwasher that smells much more pleasant. Whether you want to nix odors inside of the appliance with a natural cleaning solution like vinegar, refresh it with some aromatic lemon peels so the scent of citrus wafts through your kitchen, or try out store-bought solutions that promise to blast away icky smells, these dishwasher add-ins will make your dishwasher, dishes, and kitchen smell clean and pleasant.