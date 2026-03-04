Repurpose A Dollar Tree Bathroom Find To Create A Stylish DIY Centerpiece

When you need an inexpensive way to decorate your table, there is a super simple hack to turn Dollar Tree items into a stunning DIY centerpiece. A Dollar Tree toothbrush holder makes for a lovely centerpiece that will hold faux florals beautifully. Simply choose some fake flowers from the low cost retailer and set them inside the toothbrush holder for a quick and easy vase to use as a centerpiece on your dining table.

The segmented design of the toothbrush holder helps to group flower stems together and hold them upright, preventing your arrangement from falling to one side. For a sleek ceramic option, Dollar Tree's toothbrush holder from the set of solid color bathroom accessories would make an adorable vase. Alternatively, the holder from the plastic bathroom accessories has an interesting ribbed design for an eye-catching, textured centerpiece.

Not only does this trick work for faux flowers, but you could also put together a centerpiece of all greenery or use your toothbrush holder to display faux succulents. Stick decorations could also be set inside the toothbrush holder to make a more seasonal centerpiece or holiday decor. If you prefer to use fresh flowers for your dining room centerpieces, this DIY could also help you create the perfect all-natural centerpiece for each season. Since Dollar Tree's holders are made from plastic and earthenware, they'll be able to hold water and keep your fresh cut flowers upright for a gorgeous display.