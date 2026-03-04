Repurpose A Dollar Tree Bathroom Find To Create A Stylish DIY Centerpiece
When you need an inexpensive way to decorate your table, there is a super simple hack to turn Dollar Tree items into a stunning DIY centerpiece. A Dollar Tree toothbrush holder makes for a lovely centerpiece that will hold faux florals beautifully. Simply choose some fake flowers from the low cost retailer and set them inside the toothbrush holder for a quick and easy vase to use as a centerpiece on your dining table.
The segmented design of the toothbrush holder helps to group flower stems together and hold them upright, preventing your arrangement from falling to one side. For a sleek ceramic option, Dollar Tree's toothbrush holder from the set of solid color bathroom accessories would make an adorable vase. Alternatively, the holder from the plastic bathroom accessories has an interesting ribbed design for an eye-catching, textured centerpiece.
Not only does this trick work for faux flowers, but you could also put together a centerpiece of all greenery or use your toothbrush holder to display faux succulents. Stick decorations could also be set inside the toothbrush holder to make a more seasonal centerpiece or holiday decor. If you prefer to use fresh flowers for your dining room centerpieces, this DIY could also help you create the perfect all-natural centerpiece for each season. Since Dollar Tree's holders are made from plastic and earthenware, they'll be able to hold water and keep your fresh cut flowers upright for a gorgeous display.
DIYing a centerpiece from a Dollar Tree toothbrush holder
Once you've chosen a toothbrush holder from Dollar Tree that fits into your decor, you can leave it as it is or you might decorate it to better complement your space. You could paint the entire holder a different color, or add a design onto the base of your centerpiece, such as a stripe across the bottom. If you would prefer a taller vase, opt for the plastic toothbrush holders and use two to DIY a more customized centerpiece.
Pop the top off one holder and glue the two bottoms together, creating a unique shape for your vase. Since the lid with sections for multiple toothbrushes comes off this holder, you could also remove it to accommodate larger floral arrangements. If you find that your fake florals are still not sitting perfectly even with the sections to hold the stems, you may be able to add a piece of Dollar Tree's floral foam inside, depending on the design of the holder.
Setting one toothbrush holder vase with vibrantly colored flowers in the middle of a smaller table is a great way to make your tablescape look more expensive. With longer tables, you might create several of these Dollar Tree centerpieces, and line them down the center of your table for a full, yet uniform look. These unique DIY vases could also be set on countertops, end tables, or atop your mantel to give a decorative element to any room.