Why Your Laundry Is Taking So Long To Dry In Your Dryer (And How To Fix It)

Whether you toss in a load of towels at the maximum temperature for a clothes dryer or just want to speed up the process of your delicates drying on low, nothing is more frustrating than opening the dryer door to find a pile of laundry that's damp and steamy rather than warm and fluffy. Unfortunately, it's a common issue — and for many households, a persistent one. Running your dryer multiple times just to get clothes mostly dry wastes time and drives up energy costs. Depending on the cause, though, you might be able to find a solution in a matter of minutes.

Damaged components and mechanical failures will obviously take some time — and likely money — to repair, but in many cases, slow drying comes down to sheer user error or neglected maintenance. While it might be annoying to realize you've been making mistakes while doing your laundry for years, the payoff is worth it. You get clothes that come out fresh, dry, and ready to put away after only a single cycle.

Let's run through a few of the most common causes of a poorly performing dryer and what you should look out for in your own machine and laundry routine. Hopefully, you'll be able to get things back to maximum efficiency without spending a dime or calling out the pros.