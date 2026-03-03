Turn An Old Cooler Into An Incredible DIY Water Feature For Your Garden

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Do you have an old Styrofoam cooler left over from an impromptu beach day or festival weekend? While there's something to be said for letting your Styrofoam cooler turn into a spider palace in the garage, one TikToker has a better idea. @samantha.home.aesthetic kept her old cooler out of the landfill by turning it into an incredible DIY water feature for her garden. To make it, she drilled a hole in the bottom of her cooler, coated it in vinyl concrete patcher aged with watered-down paint, sealed the inside before adding a water pump, and then used a copper pipe to create a spout.

Adding a fountain is an excellent way to enhance your outdoor space, but as we all know, purchasing a water feature at your local garden center can be expensive. Luckily, even if you don't have an old Styrofoam cooler lying around at home, they're relatively affordable. For example, Walmart's Lifoam 45-Quart Foam Cooler sells for just under $20. No matter what you're using for your vessel, successfully constructing a DIY garden water fountain requires a submersible pump to make the water bubble. You can find electric and solar-powered options at big-box stores, local aquarium shops, or online. Just don't forget to consider where you plan to situate your fountain before making your selection, since you'll either need to have plenty of sun exposure or proximity to a dedicated outlet.