Not Once A Day Or Every Two Weeks: How Often You Should Actually Mop Hardwood Floors

Despite the rising popularity of luxury vinyl plank flooring, hardwood floors continue to be favorites in homes for good reasons. Hardwood has a reputation for having a solid resale value and return on investment (ROI) while also offering an upscale appearance. If you have hardwood floors in your home, you likely know some of these benefits—you're also probably aware of some of the downsides in upkeep, too. All types of hardwood floors are notorious for scratching, and they cannot be "mopped" in the traditional sense, or in the same way you might be able to clean a water-resistant floor like tile. You shouldn't let this stop you from cleaning your floors, though. With the right products, tools, and techniques, you should mop most hardwood floors on a weekly basis. There are also some exceptions to this rule to be aware of based on the exact type of finish you have, as well as your specific household needs.

The once-a-week recommendation for mopping hardwood floors is based on several factors. Weekly mopping can help remove dirt, spots, and allergens to maintain the health of your home. Unless your floors are sealed, you shouldn't let hardwood go for weeks without mopping. At the same time, you don't want to mop too frequently, either. Daily mopping is not necessary for hardwood floors, nor is it good for them. Constant exposure to moisture will ultimately damage the wood and increase the risk of discoloration and warping. (Excess moisture can even cause issues with mold growth!)