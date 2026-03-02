These 12 Plants From Garden Centers May Look Pretty, But Think Twice Before Buying

If you're trying to fill your garden, you have a few options. There are great places to shop for plants online as well as brick and mortar garden centers. It can be tempting to walk out of a garden center with one of every plant, but not every available plant is a good fit for your garden. In addition to plants that simply aren't suited for the conditions in your garden, there are plenty of invasive plants available for sale. It's unfortunately easy to go home with a plant that seems wonderful, but is actually harmful for the environment.

One of the best ways to protect your garden and the local ecosystem from invasive plants is to avoid planting them in the first place. Once they're established, it can be hard to get rid of them. Some have deep roots, resistances to chemical herbicides, or impressive regenerative abilities that make individual plants hard to get rid of. Many invasive plants spread aggressively, so even if you're able to eradicate some of them, it's difficult to uproot them all.

However, avoiding invasive plants can be tricky. They aren't always clearly labeled, for one. And while some invasive plants are banned in the United States, others are still sold regularly. In fact, a recent study found that 61% of known invasive plant species are still sold in the United States. Identifying each plant and checking its native range before bringing it home is the only way to be certain your garden is free from invasives, but here are a few commonly sold invasive plants you should avoid.