These 5 Invasive Flowers Are So Bad, They're Actually Illegal To Plant In The US

So, you're at a neighborhood plant sale and you see an attractive flower that you'd love to put in your own yard. "It's free," your neighbor says. "I have so much of it I can't get rid of it." That should be a red flag warning to stay away from it. Flowers that you can't get rid of are the last things you should plant in your garden. Not only is it unwise to take on such a burden: it may be illegal, since the plant could be on a list of invasive species that are banned in the United States. These are beautiful flowering plants that can wreak havoc in your garden, ruin native habitats, and spread like wildfire. Some of the worst offenders are banned nationwide.

Invasive non-native flowers are highly regulated and controlled in the United States. In some states, garden centers are inspected every year by "weed commissioners" to make sure they're not selling invasive plants. Not every state has laws that ban certain plants, but in those that don't, federal law requires gardeners to abide by the USDA's Federal Noxious Weed list. Failing to do so can result in state or federal officials entering your property and removing plants from your garden that threaten native habitats. If you (or your unlucky neighbor) knows the name of the plant they're trying to get rid of, you can use the USDA's Invasive & Noxious Search engine to see if it is on your state's list of banned flowers. These five are among the most likely to pop up on that list.