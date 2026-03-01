Rabbits Won't Stop Nesting In Your Yard? Here's Why

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Many of us try to keep our yards tidy and inviting. But if you notice rabbits have moved onto your property, then it's time to snatch up the welcome mat. Rabbits are adorable creatures that will destroy your landscaping, garden, and anything else they can munch on — which, frankly, isn't cute at all. Lots of bunnies will naturally make the problem much worse. If a rabbit keeps nesting in your yard, it means she's feeling safe and comfortable enough to care for her babies there. Although sweet, it could negatively impact your property if you don't take action.

There are plenty of ways to keep critters out of your garden and backyard areas. When it comes to rabbits, they won't stick around if the conditions aren't right. A delicious food source, like a garden, is attractive to rabbits. They also want a home where they feel protected from predators, so overgrown grass, tall vegetation, brush piles, and other hiding spots are ideal. Even your leftover pile of wood from winter can help shield them from danger. It's the reliable combination of amenities that entices a rabbit to keep coming back to nest.

Bunnies reproduce at a very quick rate, with a female being capable of birthing multiple litters during breeding season. Although the size of the litters may vary, they typically consist of five rabbits, according to the Wildlife Center of Virginia. With so many rabbits in your yard, you might feel like you're running a bunny retreat! You can take it back by making changes to the habitat that is drawing them there and helping them thrive.