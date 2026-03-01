Reuse Soup Cans To Grow A Kitchen Herb Garden That Keeps On Giving

If you've been wanting to DIY a kitchen garden to grow herbs indoors and brighten your cooking space, don't throw away your empty soup cans. Steel cans are rather sturdy and upcycle beautifully into fun and unique planters for small herbs. Since herbs don't need much room and will be continually harvested, soup cans make the perfect containers to create a kitchen garden that will sit neatly on your windowsill. Eventually, your plants will start to grow too big for these containers and may be repotted or transplanted into your garden. You can then start over with small plants and reuse your soup can planters.

This project is great for those who are just getting into kitchen gardening (as these planters are super easy to DIY) or established gardeners who want to practice sustainability and enjoy more convenient fresh herbs. When planning your setup, consider some easy herbs to grow in the kitchen that will thrive in small soup can containers. Herbs like mint, oregano, basil, chives, cilantro, rosemary, and thyme are wonderful options for a small container garden and will do well in pots indoors. When crafting your soup can planters, you might leave the label on for a unique food-themed decoration. Otherwise, try painting the bare metal or adding cute labels onto the cans to match the aesthetics of your kitchen.