No Paint Required: Try This DIY To Refresh Dated Closet Doors Without It

Even if they're hiding an extremely stylish wardrobe, dated closet doors can be downright depressing. Maybe you have those hollow sliding slabs that only let you access half of your clothes at a time. If you're slightly luckier, a set of builder-grade double doors is just boring you to death. Fortunately, one creative TikToker figured out an easy way to get a high-end custom look for out-of-style closet door like these. Using little more than some textured fabric and a few pieces of hardboard, @nataliezacek transformed basic slabs into a completely unique way to hide her wardrobe. To make them, she and her partner covered the doors with textured fabric and then covered that with custom-cut hardboard before hanging them on a simple set of tracks.

Although this may not be a project for total DIY novices, it's achievable by following a few basic steps. Getting accurate measurements of your closet doors and hardboard is crucial. Assuming you already have plain bypass or double doors, you'll need to carefully remove the sliding closet doors from the tracks before covering them with fabric and hardboard panels, so consider enlisting the help of a friend. In the video, @nataliezacek used a roll of neutral cloth, but you could repurpose old curtains, tablecloths, or large crafting scraps in any color, pattern, or texture you like. Along with enough fabric and hardboard to cover each of your doors, you'll need a jigsaw, a heavy-duty staple gun, and construction adhesive or wood glue product compatible with hardboard, like Titebond Original.