The Best Paint Color For Small Bedrooms, According To Our Interior Design Expert

The goal of designing a bedroom is to create a restful sanctuary where you can recharge and relax. The atmosphere should promote a good night's sleep in a calm environment, no matter the room's size. So, it should come as no surprise that picking the right paint color is essential, as is expressing your personal style in a space that makes you feel happy and at home. In a tiny bedroom, this decision is extra important because the paint color can easily help or hinder the overall impression of the room's size.

Here's the part where you probably want me, as an interior designer, to simply rattle off the paint color and be on my way. But this is actually where the conversation becomes a bit more nuanced. There's some evidence for choosing bedroom hues based on color psychology, and some anecdotal surveys support certain paint colors over others. Many of these will send you to the soft blue section of the paint store.

I'll concede that a muted blue is a lovely option for a small, serene bedroom and is a solid first-place contender (I'll happily explain why below). But in the same breath, I'd also argue that choosing the best paint shade for small bedrooms is more about selecting the right color type and actually applying the color than it is about a specific hue. Let's break this down to determine the best paint color for bedrooms in general, alternative colors for a similar effect if it doesn't suit your aesthetic, and how to tailor your wall paint to work best for a small space.