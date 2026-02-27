Stop Brown Tips On Snake Plant Leaves With One Easy Fix

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

One of the most durable and low-maintenance indoor plants is Dracaena trifasciata, which is also known as the snake plant or "mother-in-law's tongue." Despite these less-than-flattering monikers, this plant is a beauty, with long, upright variegated green leaves often framed in yellow. This architectural plant complements any corner of your home and can thrive in low light. But even the hardy snake plant can have its moments, and brown tips on those elongated leaves signal a problem that should be immediately addressed.

The most common reason for browning leaves has to do with water, and adjusting your watering schedule may be a simple fix. The snake plant is native to dry and rocky areas of Africa and appreciates drying out between waterings, but long periods of neglect will dry out its tips. TikTok user @tannertheplanter recommends letting the soil completely dry out between waterings in fall and winter, when the plant is dormant, and letting it dry out about ¾ down the pot during the growing season. You can test soil dryness by using a moisture meter or long soil probe. If you have been overwatering your snake plant, you will also see browning leaves, but these brown spots will likely appear lower down on the shaft of the leaves, and the leaves themselves may feel squishy or look droopy.