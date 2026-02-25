The Beautiful Flowering Plant That Could Help Naturally Repel Mice

Welcoming wildlife to your backyard is often an exciting aspect of gardening. That is, until you see a flash of gray dash past your feet. Unfortunately, mice pose a much bigger threat than just their quick, startling movements. Rodents are notorious for their ability to carry and spread deadly diseases. So, if a mouse scurries through your garden bed, your crops are at risk of contamination. This is why it's important to take steps to get rid of mice as soon as you notice any activity. Surprisingly, there's a popular flowering plant that mice seem to detest: the daffodil (Narcissus spp.) Daffodils are the cheery, yellow blooms that grace our gardens once spring finally rolls back around. In addition to their sunny appearance and rodent-deterring abilities, they're among the all-around easiest flowers to grow.

Thanks to evolution, daffodils have developed chemical defenses to keep from being eaten. The leaves, stems, flowers, and bulbs contain over a dozen alkaloids that are toxic to several animals and humans. However, the highest concentration of alkaloids is in the bulb. A 2009 study published in HortTechnology revealed that prairie voles avoided daffodil bulbs, whether fresh or mixed into applesauce. Although its focus is on voles, it suggests that the plant's poisonous compounds may deter mice and other rodents as well. While more research needs to be done on mice specifically, anecdotal evidence also shows that mice tend to steer clear of daffodil bulbs.