Say Goodbye To Grimy Stovetop Grates With This Common Pantry Staple

Cleaning the kitchen after cooking a meal isn't the worst task (it's not scrubbing or treating stained toilets, after all!), but after pots have boiled over, sauce has splattered, and your stovetop is covered in various different types of debris, it can be frustrating. Stovetop grates, with all of their nooks and crannies, can be challenging to get sparkling clean for two reasons. First, stovetop grates tend to collect grease, which builds up and becomes difficult to remove. Second, grates are usually made from cast iron and either left uncoated or coated in a layer of enamel, a difference that can complicate how they're meant to be cleaned. If you're tired of scrubbing, scouring, and battling stuck-on residue, the most effective cleaning solution for your stovetop grates might be hiding in your pantry. Baking soda, a household must-have and all-around workhorse for baking and cleaning, is surprisingly tough on the grime that winds up on stovetop grates.

Baking soda, or sodium bicarbonate, is used as a leavening ingredient for baked goods. But outside of your favorite cookie recipes, it's also a versatile cleaning solution, as this pantry staple can be transformed into a solution that's absorbent and slightly abrasive. To tap into its cleaning potential, you simply need to mix baking soda with an acid of some kind, which creates a chemical reaction that makes scrubbing away messes possible. But you might want to think twice before using baking soda elsewhere at home, such as in mold-prone bathrooms; it's not as potent when it comes to killing germs and bacteria.