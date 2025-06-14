Why You Might Want To Think Twice Before Using Baking Soda To Clean The House
Many common cleaning products are terrible for your health, but baking soda is not only a common kitchen staple, but it has also stood the test of time as a cheap, reliable, and non-toxic cleaning product. From carpets to laundry, scrubbing dishes to scrubbing the bathtub, there are endless variations and techniques to clean with this versatile household staple, but with innovation and cleaning hacks also comes some misinformation. Now, while it does definitely have its uses, there are some areas where it may not be working quite as well as you think to get rid of germs. In areas that really need a good disinfectant, you may have to reach for something stronger.
While it has some disinfecting abilities, baking soda is not nearly as effective at killing germs and bacteria as other cleaning solutions like bleach, hypochlorous acid, or vinegar. Since it is quite useful at getting rid of foul odors, and the abrasive texture can be successful in cleaning some sticky and slimy situations, it makes sense that people could have overestimated its abilities, especially if your baking-soda-scoured surface looks clean. This may be sufficient in some areas, but use it in the wrong places and you could end up accidentally subjecting you and your family to some nasty illnesses. Read on to discover where you should and shouldn't use baking soda.
What, where, and why not to clean with baking soda — and what to use instead
Baking soda works excellently at tackling almost anything tacky, stuck-on, or greasy, and it makes a great, cheap odor reducer for places like your refrigerator, garbage can, or litter box area. It is best, however, to learn what you shouldn't clean with baking soda before you break out the box. Besides learning which surfaces and items it could cause damage to, you also want to know what it may not clean effectively. It is true that baking soda has some mild antibacterial and antimicrobial properties, but it is not an effective antibacterial. So, when it comes down to it, baking soda is best for removing odor and surface residue — not for getting rid of germs.
When it comes to those extra dirty, germy areas, like the toilet, kitchen counters that came in contact with raw meat, or your pet's food bowl, you're going to want to use something that can actually disinfect. Now this doesn't mean that you have to reach right for the bleach, there are quite a few non toxic options that are still pretty effective at killing germs. Hydrogen peroxide is more effective than baking soda, and is still affordable and easily available. While it is not entirely non-toxic, it is safe enough for topical use.
When to reach for the bleach (or other disinfectants)
Your best safe and powerful alternative however is hypochlorous acid. It is non-toxic, and safe to use around pets and kids without having to rinse like you do with bleach. Plus it has been shown to be a more effective disinfectant than bleach — though it is also less shelf stable, so you will have to use it up within (at most) two years from the manufacturing date, or you may end up cleaning with nothing more powerful than salt water.
Baking soda is best saved for other parts of the house where germs are not as prevalent. For example, you can use baking soda to help disinfect your mattress and remove laundry stains. As for the scrubbing power, it is ideal for scrubbing up grime as it is gently abrasive. But, that same abrasive nature can still scratch and damage some materials if you aren't careful. Don't rub it into materials like glass, quartz, wood, and ceramic cooktops or you can risk damaging the surface.