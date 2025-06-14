Why You Might Want To Think Twice Before Using Baking Soda To Clean The House

Many common cleaning products are terrible for your health, but baking soda is not only a common kitchen staple, but it has also stood the test of time as a cheap, reliable, and non-toxic cleaning product. From carpets to laundry, scrubbing dishes to scrubbing the bathtub, there are endless variations and techniques to clean with this versatile household staple, but with innovation and cleaning hacks also comes some misinformation. Now, while it does definitely have its uses, there are some areas where it may not be working quite as well as you think to get rid of germs. In areas that really need a good disinfectant, you may have to reach for something stronger.

While it has some disinfecting abilities, baking soda is not nearly as effective at killing germs and bacteria as other cleaning solutions like bleach, hypochlorous acid, or vinegar. Since it is quite useful at getting rid of foul odors, and the abrasive texture can be successful in cleaning some sticky and slimy situations, it makes sense that people could have overestimated its abilities, especially if your baking-soda-scoured surface looks clean. This may be sufficient in some areas, but use it in the wrong places and you could end up accidentally subjecting you and your family to some nasty illnesses. Read on to discover where you should and shouldn't use baking soda.