Painting Doors Is Easier (And Less Messy) Thanks To This Pool Noodle Hack

One way to update the curb appeal of your home with relatively little investment is by painting your front door with a fresh color. Painting any door in your home is fairly simple, but a few things may make the process a bit tricky. For one, if the door is closed, you can only effectively paint one side of it at a time, and you can't paint the edges. If you paint with the door open, you might have to constantly struggle to keep the door from moving too much or from closing completely as you work. One simple hack that keeps the door in virtually any open position you like is to use a pool noodle to hold the door still. It's quite similar to using a sliced-open pool noodle as a draft stopper for your door to keep cold air out (though if you need one of those, there's also a way to make a simple fabric-covered door-draft stopper with pool noodles).

A sliced-open pool noodle acts a bit like a door stop by wedging between the door and the floor. It works with nearly any hinged door of any size. If paint gets on the pool noodle, no big deal either. If you cut a strip to span the width of the door, it may even help stop some paint drips from getting on the floor, though you might still want to lay a tarp underneath to be extra safe.