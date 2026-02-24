9 Appliances You Should Always Unplug After Using (Yes, Every Time)

The majority of households have dozens of electrical appliances. These devices are designed to make a variety of tasks more convenient. To that end, leaving these appliances plugged in and ready to use certainly may seem more convenient. However, you should always unplug some of these appliances after using them for both safety and energy savings.

So, how can unplugging a few devices save you energy and improve the safety of your home? First off, everything that is plugged into your electrical circuit draws energy continuously. Even if those items are turned off, they still pull what is known as ambient energy. These devices are sometimes referred to as Energy Vampires and can account for as much as 10% of your total energy usage.

As far as safety, it has long been known that many small appliances are potential fire hazards. Leaving them plugged continuously essentially maintains the connection to what can literally fuel the fire – electricity. While steering clear of unreliable brands can help, even some of the most trusted brands can be problematic if they are older, short out, overheat, or have damaged wiring. Since there aren't always outward signs of these possibilities, it's better to be on the safe side and unplug these appliances after using.