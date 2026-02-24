9 Appliances You Should Always Unplug After Using (Yes, Every Time)
The majority of households have dozens of electrical appliances. These devices are designed to make a variety of tasks more convenient. To that end, leaving these appliances plugged in and ready to use certainly may seem more convenient. However, you should always unplug some of these appliances after using them for both safety and energy savings.
So, how can unplugging a few devices save you energy and improve the safety of your home? First off, everything that is plugged into your electrical circuit draws energy continuously. Even if those items are turned off, they still pull what is known as ambient energy. These devices are sometimes referred to as Energy Vampires and can account for as much as 10% of your total energy usage.
As far as safety, it has long been known that many small appliances are potential fire hazards. Leaving them plugged continuously essentially maintains the connection to what can literally fuel the fire – electricity. While steering clear of unreliable brands can help, even some of the most trusted brands can be problematic if they are older, short out, overheat, or have damaged wiring. Since there aren't always outward signs of these possibilities, it's better to be on the safe side and unplug these appliances after using.
Space heaters
Utilizing a space heater is a great way to make a room warmer, even if your house has central heat. However, it is also a great way to accidentally start a fire, as space heaters are a contributing cause to well over 1,500 home fires each year. One of the biggest mistakes when using a space heater is leaving it plugged in at all times. A portable space heater should always be unplugged if someone is not in the room to monitor it. They should also be unplugged during the overnight hours when everyone is sleeping.
Portable air conditioners
Like portable heaters, portable A/C units are meant to make a room comfortable. Unlike heaters, these devices produce cold air. However, just because they cool instead of heat, it is a mistake to think they don't pose a fire hazard when left plugged in while not in use. Additionally, even the best portable air conditioners draw ambient energy – and lots of it – when left plugged in. For both safety and savings, portable air conditioners should always be unplugged when not in use.
Candle and wax warmers
Candle warmers and scented wax warmers are both designed to do pretty much the same thing – melt wax to release a scent into the air. This is accomplished by generating heat, either from above or below the candle or wax dish. Although they are very basic devices, these warmers can overheat and pose a fire risk, especially if you forget to turn them off. The safest option is to always unplug them when not in use.
Clothes iron
An electric clothes iron is another small, heat-generating device that should never be left unattended or plugged in when not in use. While many modern models are fitted with an auto-off function, you should not rely on this as foolproof. Nor should you depend on simply turning the dial off. Instead, when you are done ironing, you should turn the dial to the lowest setting or off position, then unplug the iron.
Electric hair and beauty tools, accessories
A number of electric hair and beauty tools and accessories, such as hair dryers, straighteners, and curling irons, work by generating high levels of heat. However, even after they are turned off and the heat dissipates, they can still be a fire hazard. Off switches can short out or fail, especially if there is a power surge. Additionally, given that they are most often used in the bathroom, there is a good chance they may accidentally get wet. If they are plugged in, they are still drawing ambient power and can shock or catch fire should that happen.
Air fryer
For many people, air fryers are life-changing appliances. They can quickly prepare a variety of foods. However, while it may seem natural to leave it plugged in just as you would your microwave, it should be treated more like a space heater. This is because it continues to use a lot of ambient energy when plugged in, and the on-off switch can fail, particularly if there is a power surge. This, in turn, can cause the device to turn on and begin generating heat, making it a fire hazard.
Coffee maker
Unplugging a coffee maker may not be an attractive option for those who have a clock and/or timer set. With that in mind, maybe not every coffee maker needs to be unplugged when not in use. However, older and basic models do for sure. Basically, any coffee maker that does not have an auto shut-off function should be unplugged once you've poured your final cup for the day. Leaving them on or having them turn on following a power surge can easily lead to them overheating and starting a fire.
Toaster oven
Toaster ovens work by radiating intense heat to toast, bake, or broil food items. As with any device that generates such heat, they can be a fire hazard. Again, this is a situation where just trusting the on/off switch isn't enough to eliminate it as a risk. It should be unplugged when not in use. Additionally, toaster ovens draw a good deal of ambient energy when left plugged in, making them rather large Energy Vampires.
Pop up toaster
One of the most basic of kitchen appliances can also be one of the biggest fire risks. Pop up toasters use a very simple heating element to warm and toast bread. However, they also rely on very basic on-off switches, which can fail, and are often full of fire starters in the form of dried bread crumbs. As a result, they rank among the appliances that most frequently start home fires. So, they should never be left unattended and should always be unplugged after use.