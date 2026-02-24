We Tried This Laundry Hack To Remove Stubborn Lint, And It Worked Like A Charm

When it comes to removing lint from clothes, a sticky roller tends to do a decent job. Sometimes, though, this tool just won't cut it. When a fuzz emergency arose recently, I decided to try out a hack I'd heard about: tumble drying lint-covered clothing with microfiber cloths.

My lint situation came about after I bought a fuzzy throw blanket for my living room sofa. I opted to give it some fresh-from-the-dryer coziness for its first use, so I tossed it into the washing machine, adding a couple of black T-shirts to keep the laundry from piling up. Unfortunately, after snuggling with the blanket in the drum of the washer, these poor tees looked like something else entirely. They were so slathered in fuzz that they could have been reclassified as gray sweaters. So, before figuring out how to get the new blanket to stop shedding, I needed to remove a lot of that unwanted lint from the shirts.

Some sources advise drying wet garments with dry microfiber cloths for this hack, whereas others recommend tumbling your garments with a wet cloth instead. Some also suggest using one or more microfiber cleaning rags, while a few claim that a microfiber towel will do the trick. I had a few microfiber washcloths tucked away in my bathroom, so I decided to see if they could banish the lint. Why microfiber? Well, it's a natural lint magnet thanks to the power of static electricity. Its fibers are designed to create a positive charge that pulls in lint and other bits of debris.