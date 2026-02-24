Found A Rabbit's Nest In Your Yard? Don't Do This

Throughout most of the United States, spring through fall is considered lawn-care season, a period when yards and gardens require the most maintenance. It is also rabbit mating season. Rabbit pairs can produce new litters of bunnies every 30 days or so, often resulting in up to half a dozen litters for the year. With that in mind, there is a chance that your mowing routine and your local rabbits' habits will collide at some point during spring, summer, or fall, resulting in you having to contend with a nest in your lawn. If you do find a rabbit's nest in your yard, don't disturb the babies!

Although you might think it's far-fetched that a rabbit would choose to build a nest in your lawn, it is more common than people realize. It can even happen if you've taken various humane steps to keep rabbits out of your yard. So, it is important to check your yard for rabbit nests before you mow. What you're looking for are actually a few subtle signs, as bunny nests typically appear as small disturbed areas in your yard. You may see shallow holes, a patch that is brown or doesn't match the rest of your lawn, or tiny tufts of fur atop your grass.

Any of those signs warrant a closer inspection. Gently move the dead grass to the side and peak inside. If you see baby bunnies, you have discovered a rabbit nest. However, resist the urge to move the baby rabbits. Unless the bunnies are obviously injured, leave the nest the way you found it.