The Easy-To-Grow Indoor Plant That Bursts With Colorful Blooms

When considering indoor plants, you might first think of some of the most common selections, such as snake plant, Boston fern, spider plant, and Chinese evergreen. Some houseplants may even produce pretty flowers, such as orchids, cyclamens, and African violets. Because of different lighting and care needs, not all indoor plants produce flowers. If you're looking for a flowering plant you can easily grow indoors without a lot of hassle, you might consider clivia (Clivia miniata).

Known by the nicknames "bush lily" and "flame lily," clivia is coveted for its bright orange clusters of flowers and large dark green leaves. As a bonus, clivia flowers are also relatively long-lasting. The plant is native to tropical regions of southern Africa, and it's suited for hardiness zones 9 to 11 when grown outdoors in the U.S. With that said, clivia is not exclusively an outdoor plant. Clivia can, in fact, make for a low-maintenance indoor plant, especially if you don't live in a warm tropical environment.

Before bringing clivia indoors, be aware that this plant can be toxic to humans and animals due to poisonous lycorine alkaloids. As such, you may want to avoid clivia if you have cats, dogs, or young children who might accidentally ingest parts of the plant. If you do have pets, consider alternatives such as plants that are absolutely dog-friendly.