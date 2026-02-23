Before And After: How A Lifeless Dining Room Got A Stunning, Moody Refresh
The dining room is one of those spaces that sees a lot of action from visitors, making it a prime candidate for a modern refresh. If you're looking to make a big impact, one modern trend that won't fail to pack a punch is a moody aesthetic. This is precisely what one social media user embraced for their own jaw-dropping update, taking a basic beige wall and turning it into an atmospheric game-changer. As the name suggests, this technique features dark, moody design elements such as rich woods, deep saturated hues, texture, and warm lighting. As far as modern dining room ideas that are dinner party ready go, this look will leave your guests in awe of the transformation.
Three ways this TikToker achieved the moody look included investing in a larger than life furniture feature (namely, a faux built-in book shelf accent wall), some texture in the form of emerald tile, and a deep, dark paint color to soak the walls in. When these elements came together, they transformed the room from quaint and mundane to poignant and elegant. Bring some drama to dinner with these inspirational dining room wall decor ideas in your home and you'll barely recognize the before and after photos. The best part of this emotion-evoking glow-up is how customizable it is for any budget or style preference.
Adding moody drama to your dining room update
For this moody dining room makeover, find a rich color of paint to bring a punchy hue to the room. For example, Benjamin Moore offers a selection in this category which includes Smoked Oyster, Dark Olive, and Shadow, among others. There are plenty of accent wall colors, combinations, and inspirations to consider; and you aren't restricted to paint. Moody wallpapers like a vintage floral peel and stick would work great.
Next, seek out your textured component. The TikToker used a high gloss emerald green tile to make their accent wall pop. Introduce a similar vibe with something like long, green hexagon tiles. Once supplies are gathered, it's time to make some dining room remodel magic.
Choose your desired layout before beginning. In the TikTok video, the home designer created an arch in their bookshelf design into which they added the tile. You may not want to do something so detailed, but if you'd like to copy the bold, built-in facade, play with the feature by adding a riser to the bottom as well as some crown molding trim to the top and paint it to match the wall color. Add the tile or skip it and add wall art as your textural component instead. There's no wrong way to style this space. As long as you've got the key ingredients of deep colors and rich dark woods, you'll match the shocking before and after of this inspiring TikToker.