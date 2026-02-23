Before And After: How A Lifeless Dining Room Got A Stunning, Moody Refresh

For this moody dining room makeover, find a rich color of paint to bring a punchy hue to the room. For example, Benjamin Moore offers a selection in this category which includes Smoked Oyster, Dark Olive, and Shadow, among others. There are plenty of accent wall colors, combinations, and inspirations to consider; and you aren't restricted to paint. Moody wallpapers like a vintage floral peel and stick would work great.

Next, seek out your textured component. The TikToker used a high gloss emerald green tile to make their accent wall pop. Introduce a similar vibe with something like long, green hexagon tiles. Once supplies are gathered, it's time to make some dining room remodel magic.

Choose your desired layout before beginning. In the TikTok video, the home designer created an arch in their bookshelf design into which they added the tile. You may not want to do something so detailed, but if you'd like to copy the bold, built-in facade, play with the feature by adding a riser to the bottom as well as some crown molding trim to the top and paint it to match the wall color. Add the tile or skip it and add wall art as your textural component instead. There's no wrong way to style this space. As long as you've got the key ingredients of deep colors and rich dark woods, you'll match the shocking before and after of this inspiring TikToker.