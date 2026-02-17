Prune These 10 Trees In February To Keep Them Thriving

While the rest of your garden is sleeping peacefully under a blanket of snow or damp leaf litter, February is the perfect time to do some outdoor yard work. Deciduous trees enter a period of dormancy after losing their leaves in the fall. In late winter, before they wake up to put out new fruits, shoots, and blooms, it's a good time to give these sleeping trees a trim.

Among the many types of garden plants that benefit from February pruning are plenty of back yard trees planted for their beauty, shade, or food which can use a little winter maintenance. Fruit and ornamental trees benefit from having their canopy opened up to encourage more fruit and flower production come spring. Many types of shade trees, including beech and elm which "bleed" sap when cut, are best pruned during cold weather so they can heal before new growth begins and while disease and insects aren't as much of a concern.

February is a good pruning month in many climates because the risk of a deep freeze has mostly passed, even if it is still cold outside. (If you live in a spot where February is still icy, wait to prune until temperatures are more consistently above freezing or you could stress out your tree and do long term damage.)