The Kitchen Staple That Melts Stubborn Super Glue Residue Off Surfaces
Super glue is an incredibly versatile fix-it. It can be used for everything from bonding glass and metal to repairing ceramic. Given it has such a wide array of uses, it is little wonder most homeowners love having a tube of super glue on hand. What they don't like, however, is having it on their hands — or other unintended surfaces, for that matter. That's because the downside to this quick-bonding substance is that it is notoriously difficult to remove from unwanted areas. Should you find yourself trying to remove stubbornly stuck super glue from an area it shouldn't be, you can always turn to another versatile kitchen staple — vegetable oil.
Vegetable oil works to remove super glue by loosening the adhesive bond between the glue and the surface it is contacting. To that end, it is not the only substance that will do this, as a number of oils and solvents will disrupt this bond, including Vaseline. However, the convenience of the vegetable oil solution is that there is a bottle of it in almost every kitchen pantry. It is also safe and easy to remove super glue with vegetable oil. Additionally, vegetable oil can be used to remove super glue from your skin.
Using vegetable oil to remove super glue
Using vegetable oil to remove super glue is relatively easy and, if you happen to have it on your skin, painless. To remove super glue from hard surfaces, simply pour a bit of oil over the affected area and let it soak for an hour or so. Then, just wipe with a cloth. A bit of rubbing may be necessary if it doesn't come off with the initial wiping. A plastic scraper can also be utilized to help lift the superglue remnants from the surface.
Another option to help get a little extra scrubbing action is to mix a bit of baking soda with the vegetable oil. However, keep in mind that some surfaces, such as glass, may become scratched using an abrasive like baking soda. So, on surfaces where scratches are a concern, it's best not to risk it. Also keep in mind that once you've removed all the super glue, you will need to clean up the vegetable oil from the surface. This is made easier by sprinkling flour or oatmeal on the area to absorb the excess oil, then cleaning with soap and water.
If you have super glue stuck to your skin, just pour a bit of vegetable oil onto the area and rub. Continue this process until the super glue begins to loosen, then wash the area thoroughly with warm, soapy water.