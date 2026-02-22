The Kitchen Staple That Melts Stubborn Super Glue Residue Off Surfaces

Super glue is an incredibly versatile fix-it. It can be used for everything from bonding glass and metal to repairing ceramic. Given it has such a wide array of uses, it is little wonder most homeowners love having a tube of super glue on hand. What they don't like, however, is having it on their hands — or other unintended surfaces, for that matter. That's because the downside to this quick-bonding substance is that it is notoriously difficult to remove from unwanted areas. Should you find yourself trying to remove stubbornly stuck super glue from an area it shouldn't be, you can always turn to another versatile kitchen staple — vegetable oil.

Vegetable oil works to remove super glue by loosening the adhesive bond between the glue and the surface it is contacting. To that end, it is not the only substance that will do this, as a number of oils and solvents will disrupt this bond, including Vaseline. However, the convenience of the vegetable oil solution is that there is a bottle of it in almost every kitchen pantry. It is also safe and easy to remove super glue with vegetable oil. Additionally, vegetable oil can be used to remove super glue from your skin.