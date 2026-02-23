This Brilliant Shoe Storage Hack Repurposes A Common Bedroom Item

Shoe racks are often too small to accommodate the amount of footwear you want to store on them, leading to an overflowing mess of shoes right by the front door. Though it's a bit unconventional, an old headboard might just be the entryway shoe storage idea that'll keep chaos in check. While many modern headboards are simply flat, some versions, such as waterbed and bookcase headboards, are designed with shelves or compartments to store items at the top of the bed. By making adjustments to one of these headboards and setting it by your front door or in your closet, you'll create functional storage that can hold more shoes than your rack.

Since this common thrift store find doubles as a smart shoe storage solution, you can complete your project on a budget by searching for a used headboard or upcycling one you already have. This unique DIY is versatile and can be completed in different ways, depending on the headboard you're working with, the amount and size of your shoes, and where you want to keep your storage solution.

For example, if you have a lot of boots and high heels, try looking for a headboard with taller shelves or deep cabinets to fit these shoes. With larger collections, bigger headboards can help you keep all your footwear together and organized, while smaller headboards will add organization to more limited spaces.