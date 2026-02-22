The Best Spot For Your Snake Plant, According To Feng Shui

Although Feng Shui may have originated in China thousands of years ago, many homeowners and even interior designers all over the world rely on it today. According to this ancient practice, the placement of buildings and objects have the power to influence the flow of energy, known as Chi, within a space. Feng Shui home basics begin with the five key elements: Earth, wood, fire, water, and metal, each with associated meanings, colors, and directions. Plants fall within the wood category, which represents new beginnings, creativity, healing, growth, change, and adventure.

If you're trying to add some greenery to increase the good vibes in your home, you can't go wrong with the easy-going snake plant (Dracaena trifasciata). Its sword-like, pointed leaves have inspired several common names, like mother-in-law's tongue, though its unique foliage is also how it earned the nickname "good luck plant". In Feng Shui, the stiff, vertical blades symbolize strength and positive inner growth, and it's believed to ward off bad energy while inviting in abundance. But they also have to be placed in the right spot.

Now, although snake plants may be among the most low-maintenance indoor plants, symbolic placement isn't enough to keep them happy. So, make sure it's also an area where your plant can receive 2 to 6 hours of light each day. Besides, in Feng Shui, dead plants are believed to bring negative energy into the home, so caring for your snake plant is top priority.