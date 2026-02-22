The Best Spot For Your Snake Plant, According To Feng Shui
Although Feng Shui may have originated in China thousands of years ago, many homeowners and even interior designers all over the world rely on it today. According to this ancient practice, the placement of buildings and objects have the power to influence the flow of energy, known as Chi, within a space. Feng Shui home basics begin with the five key elements: Earth, wood, fire, water, and metal, each with associated meanings, colors, and directions. Plants fall within the wood category, which represents new beginnings, creativity, healing, growth, change, and adventure.
If you're trying to add some greenery to increase the good vibes in your home, you can't go wrong with the easy-going snake plant (Dracaena trifasciata). Its sword-like, pointed leaves have inspired several common names, like mother-in-law's tongue, though its unique foliage is also how it earned the nickname "good luck plant". In Feng Shui, the stiff, vertical blades symbolize strength and positive inner growth, and it's believed to ward off bad energy while inviting in abundance. But they also have to be placed in the right spot.
Now, although snake plants may be among the most low-maintenance indoor plants, symbolic placement isn't enough to keep them happy. So, make sure it's also an area where your plant can receive 2 to 6 hours of light each day. Besides, in Feng Shui, dead plants are believed to bring negative energy into the home, so caring for your snake plant is top priority.
Why the east corner is the best spot for your snake plant according to Feng shui
According to Feng Shui, wood elements are associated with the eastern direction. These directional guidelines are outlined in the bagua, a grid that divides spaces into eight different life areas. The east represents health and family. By placing the snake plant in this part of your home, it's said to promote positive relationships and boost family harmony within the home. This placement can also strengthen the physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual balance and improve the overall wellbeing for all household members. If you want to fully dive into Feng Shui practice, then focus on vertical rectangles and column shapes in this area. Decorate with wooden items and cherished family photos to further enhance the space.
Although the primary element is water, the wood element also falls within the southeast sector of the bagua, known as the career or wealth area. Applying Feng Shui practices in this area of the home is believed to promote abundance and financial growth. While any item within the wood category works well for this space, snake plants have an additional edge. They're succulents that store water in their leaves, which represents the "storage" of wealth. Decorate this space with free-flowing decor pieces to represent the flow of water. Hang a mirror on the wall, along with career-oriented pieces, like a diploma, to amplify your money area.