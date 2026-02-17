Avoid Painting Your Home Office These Colors At All Costs

Your home office is an important room. It's a place where you do work, take conference calls, and maybe even come to relax and read. The paint color you choose should reflect that. There are plenty of paint colors that work for home offices. Rosy-hued pink offices blend bohemian charm with modern temperaments. Gray, meanwhile, is a universally professional color that brings soothing vibes to the atmosphere. And yet, there are paint colors that simply don't work for an office space — the ones you want to avoid painting your home office at all costs.

With more people beaming into work than ever before, the color you choose for your office needs to be pleasant and professional for those on the other end of your screen. As such, you want to avoid vivid, bright, bold, or garish colors, as they can flare under lights and cause eye fatigue. Specific colors to avoid in this case would be stark white with a glossy finish, true orange, or neon green.

Instead, go for colors that are both professional and will work well through a computer camera. Matte colors with mid-tones will work best in this instance. Go for warmer neutral colors like the gray mentioned earlier or even earthy but slightly muted greens. Off-whites, like a tan or beige tone, will also work, though those can tend towards being dull.