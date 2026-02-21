Turn Hobby Lobby Finds Into A Chic Pottery Barn-Inspired Decor Dupe

Pottery Barn has long mastered the delicate balance between humble approachability that gives a "lived-in" feel and polished elegance, making its items feel right at home in a classic Nancy Meyers rom-com luxury interior. However, this refined style comes with a relatively steep price tag, as Pottery Barn falls into the upper-middle range of home decor brands. So, what do you do when you have Pottery Barn taste on a Hobby Lobby budget? Well, head to the craft store, of course, and hunt down the many Hobby Lobby finds that look just like Pottery Barn for a fraction of the price.

For example, perhaps you have your heart set on a large, handcrafted Pottery Barn earthenware vase that features an organic, textural finish. Just imagine it styled with the retailer's tall, Mini Green Leaf Branches on your entry console! While it's a stunningly simple and timeless year-round arrangement to invest in, Pottery Barn's version could set you back over $450 – well above most people's floral accessories budget. Luckily, Hobby Lobby has a similar-looking vase and stems that'll help you achieve the look for under $84.

This oversized — but not overly massive — greenery display is perfect for anchoring one side of a styled console or dresser. It would also make a jaw-dropping dining room table centerpiece, adding height and visual interest. Wherever you decide to put it, it'll instantly become the star of the show.