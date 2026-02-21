Turn Hobby Lobby Finds Into A Chic Pottery Barn-Inspired Decor Dupe
Pottery Barn has long mastered the delicate balance between humble approachability that gives a "lived-in" feel and polished elegance, making its items feel right at home in a classic Nancy Meyers rom-com luxury interior. However, this refined style comes with a relatively steep price tag, as Pottery Barn falls into the upper-middle range of home decor brands. So, what do you do when you have Pottery Barn taste on a Hobby Lobby budget? Well, head to the craft store, of course, and hunt down the many Hobby Lobby finds that look just like Pottery Barn for a fraction of the price.
For example, perhaps you have your heart set on a large, handcrafted Pottery Barn earthenware vase that features an organic, textural finish. Just imagine it styled with the retailer's tall, Mini Green Leaf Branches on your entry console! While it's a stunningly simple and timeless year-round arrangement to invest in, Pottery Barn's version could set you back over $450 – well above most people's floral accessories budget. Luckily, Hobby Lobby has a similar-looking vase and stems that'll help you achieve the look for under $84.
This oversized — but not overly massive — greenery display is perfect for anchoring one side of a styled console or dresser. It would also make a jaw-dropping dining room table centerpiece, adding height and visual interest. Wherever you decide to put it, it'll instantly become the star of the show.
How to create your Pottery Barn-inspired greenery arrangement
First things first, head to the floral section of your local Hobby Lobby. There, you'll find Small Money Leaf Branches for $9.99 — they're often on sale for 40% off, bringing the price down to just $5.99 per branch. Grab three of those for a simple, architectural shape or a few more for a fuller, more dramatic arrangement, depending on what suits your space. Admittedly, Pottery Barn's leaf branches are much fuller, though they run $79.50 each (yes, each). On stems alone, you can save at least $208 by buying three from Hobby Lobby... not a small chunk of change by any means.
Next, head to the vase aisle and snag the White Distressed Vase for $53.99, which has a beautifully imperfect finish that looks handmade and very reminiscent of high-end Pottery Barn vases. At 10 ¼ inches in diameter and just over 15 inches high, this vase is the perfect substantial size to be extremely impactful without being so large that it overwhelms your decor. It has similar vibes and comparable dimensions to the Pottery Barn Artisan Studio Handcrafted Ceramic XL Vase that would cost you $249, which is $195 more than the Hobby Lobby alternative.
So, who's keeping track of the math? By shopping these Hobby Lobby dupes, especially when they're on sale, you can save anywhere from about $403 to $415. That's huge. And the best part is that once you have the vase and stems styled gorgeously at home, no one is going to be able to tell the difference. Happy dupe shopping!