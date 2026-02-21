Organize Cluttered Dishes With A Smart Bookend Solution

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Kitchen cupboards can be a pain to organize, with many Americans feeling that a mess in this space causes daily stress. The disorganization might seem even worse if you have a large assortment of dishware but small storage space. One way to organize those stacks of plates and bowls is to add tiers. You don't need to break out a hammer and nails for this – just DIY one using a simple and affordable item owned by readers around the world: bookends. If you're on the hunt for tips for organizing kitchen shelves, this bookend hack is a great one to start with. It takes barely any prep or effort and delivers maximum results. Plus, you can customize the shelf riser to match any aesthetic or design.

The key to this project is choosing the right book supports. They should be thin but sturdy and shaped like an "L". Two of these are connected together, forming a rectangular arch that you can stack dishware under and on top of. Pull them apart for large dishes like dinner plates and salad bowls, and push them closer together for small ones like bowls and ramekins. They're a quick, renter-friendly fix that can sneak extra storage into your home yet won't break the bank.