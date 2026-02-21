Organize Cluttered Dishes With A Smart Bookend Solution
Kitchen cupboards can be a pain to organize, with many Americans feeling that a mess in this space causes daily stress. The disorganization might seem even worse if you have a large assortment of dishware but small storage space. One way to organize those stacks of plates and bowls is to add tiers. You don't need to break out a hammer and nails for this – just DIY one using a simple and affordable item owned by readers around the world: bookends. If you're on the hunt for tips for organizing kitchen shelves, this bookend hack is a great one to start with. It takes barely any prep or effort and delivers maximum results. Plus, you can customize the shelf riser to match any aesthetic or design.
The key to this project is choosing the right book supports. They should be thin but sturdy and shaped like an "L". Two of these are connected together, forming a rectangular arch that you can stack dishware under and on top of. Pull them apart for large dishes like dinner plates and salad bowls, and push them closer together for small ones like bowls and ramekins. They're a quick, renter-friendly fix that can sneak extra storage into your home yet won't break the bank.
Hacking your bookends into a tiered cupboard dish rack
Bringing this kitchen organizing hack to your home is simple. All you need are bookends, like the Pindda 2-Piece Metal Bookends For Shelves, and something to clip them together. The Hongyutai Binder Clamps would work well for this, but if you want to permanently attach them instead, pick up a heavy-duty adhesive, like E6000. Once you've gathered your supplies, clip two book supports together so the long ends overlap and the short ends protrude down like table legs. Either apply the glue to the underside of one and press it firmly onto the top of the other, or clip them together with the binder clamps. Then, stand them in the cupboard and add your dishes.
Not a fan of the basic look? Consider spray-painting the newly formed shelf a bold metallic gold or a muted sage green to match your taste and decor. Just make sure to sand the surfaces beforehand to help the color stick. You can also use peel-and-stick wallpaper to add a pattern if you're not feeling the paint idea. Regardless, this storage item can easily pull double duty in your home, so feel free to make as many as needed. Besides the one organizing plates and bowls, another could hold mugs, spices, or even makeup products in the bathroom. Of course, you'll want to avoid overloading them, since they're quite thin and aren't as sturdy as wooden alternatives.