Bring Your Stained Cutting Board Back To Life With Martha Stewart's Clever Solution
Wooden cutting boards are gorgeous kitchen essentials, but after regular use they can look old and stained even if you've been washing them. Luckily, Martha Stewart gave some tips to the "Today Show" about how to refresh your ugly wooden cutting board in no time, and the answer is as simple as two ingredients from your kitchen. "If you have a dirty, old cutting board, don't throw it away. Use some salt and some lemon, and just rub it down first. See if that works, taking off any stains," she said on a segment, adding, "I actually cherish my old cutting boards and I don't throw them away ... I have some that are probably a couple hundred years old and they're so beautiful, but I keep them clean."
Stewart showed how she simply cuts the end off a lemon, spreads coarse salt over the wood, and rubs it in with the piece of lemon. Cleaning with lemons is a wonderful option, as the fruit is a naturally acidic cleanser that's also great for tackling grease and eliminating stains on various surfaces. Though its acidity helps it to kill some bacteria, lemon juice won't be strong enough to truly disinfect or sanitize your cutting board, but it can make it look much nicer. The salt's abrasiveness will also aid in scrubbing the surface and removing stains. It's imperative to clean, disinfect, and protect your wood cutting board, and Stewart's advice could become a helpful step in your cutting board care routine.
Tips from Martha Stewart for removing cutting board stains
After scrubbing the salt and lemon juice into your cutting board, rinse it with warm water and leave it to dry. While salt and lemons should help the wood of your cutting board look better, these kitchen staples may not get all of the stains out every time. If you find that you've been scrubbing like mad but the stain isn't completely lifting, Martha Stewart gave the "Today Show" more advice on how to clean a wooden cutting board. She explained that lightly rubbing sandpaper over the surface and applying some mineral oil will transform and renew the look of an old, stained board.
The sandpaper and mineral oil method is not only a great option for getting rid of stubborn marks, but the knicks in the wood will also be smoothed out, helping to restore your cutting board. Start with a coarse sandpaper and slowly transition to finer grit versions, moving in the direction of the wood's grain, and applying the oil once you've finished. To keep her cutting boards looking their best, Stewart has another little trick. "And I also put them outside in the sun when there's a nice, sunny day just to let the sun bleach them a little bit more," she told the "Today Show." By taking proper care of your wooden cutting board and putting in a little extra effort to bust tough stains, these kitchen tools will last and look better for longer.