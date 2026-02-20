Bring Your Stained Cutting Board Back To Life With Martha Stewart's Clever Solution

Wooden cutting boards are gorgeous kitchen essentials, but after regular use they can look old and stained even if you've been washing them. Luckily, Martha Stewart gave some tips to the "Today Show" about how to refresh your ugly wooden cutting board in no time, and the answer is as simple as two ingredients from your kitchen. "If you have a dirty, old cutting board, don't throw it away. Use some salt and some lemon, and just rub it down first. See if that works, taking off any stains," she said on a segment, adding, "I actually cherish my old cutting boards and I don't throw them away ... I have some that are probably a couple hundred years old and they're so beautiful, but I keep them clean."

Stewart showed how she simply cuts the end off a lemon, spreads coarse salt over the wood, and rubs it in with the piece of lemon. Cleaning with lemons is a wonderful option, as the fruit is a naturally acidic cleanser that's also great for tackling grease and eliminating stains on various surfaces. Though its acidity helps it to kill some bacteria, lemon juice won't be strong enough to truly disinfect or sanitize your cutting board, but it can make it look much nicer. The salt's abrasiveness will also aid in scrubbing the surface and removing stains. It's imperative to clean, disinfect, and protect your wood cutting board, and Stewart's advice could become a helpful step in your cutting board care routine.