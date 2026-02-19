Ditch The Living Room Bar Cart For More Functional Storage Solutions

A bar cabinet is an excellent option for booze storage since you can keep those cordial ingredients tucked away, inside the cabinet, when they're not needed. The cabinet can be a freestanding piece, about the size of small desk, or built-in like a pantry if you need something more substantial. The top of the freestanding cabinet can be used as a serving and drink-mixing station when needed. A wine bar cabinet may be worth a look if you frequently enjoy wine in the living room.

Other storage-worthy furniture works in similar fashion, such as a credenza, dresser, or console that has cabinets within it. Like the bar cabinet, the top area can be used for serving and mixing. If you don't really need much space and also don't see the need for the bar display to be permanently in the living room, a side table with a sturdy tray could do the job when it's time to bring out the beverages.

Open shelving, a nook, or a repurposed bookcase could also be used as a liquor storage solution, ready for easy access during those weekend get-togethers with a few closest friends. If you're wondering how to repurpose your old bar cart, use it elsewhere in the home. It could store essentials in the bathroom, or perhaps become a plant stand to add a natural element to the room. In the kitchen, it makes a nice coffee or tea station, holding everything from cups and mugs to the coffee maker.