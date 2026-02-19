Ditch The Living Room Bar Cart For More Functional Storage Solutions
If space is at a premium in your living room, it makes sense that the furniture in it should be used on a regular basis, at least to some degree. While a bar cart might be practical for holding your favorite spirits, if you don't frequently entertain, it may feel like overkill to leave all the liquor out on display (in the living room, no less). A cart can also be a dust collector, so it might actually be adding to your household chores if its primary purpose is to take up space and hold a few random objects. Open shelves really show off that clutter too, so it might be time to repurpose that cart into something else, somewhere else.
One way to store your liquor stash and still keep it handy is by choosing a bar cabinet that meshes with the style of the other furniture in the room instead. Other options — which can be used to store alcohol or just about anything else — include a repurposed dresser or credenza, a side table outfitted with a decorative tray, or even a handy shelf.
What to use instead of a bar cart in the living room
A bar cabinet is an excellent option for booze storage since you can keep those cordial ingredients tucked away, inside the cabinet, when they're not needed. The cabinet can be a freestanding piece, about the size of small desk, or built-in like a pantry if you need something more substantial. The top of the freestanding cabinet can be used as a serving and drink-mixing station when needed. A wine bar cabinet may be worth a look if you frequently enjoy wine in the living room.
Other storage-worthy furniture works in similar fashion, such as a credenza, dresser, or console that has cabinets within it. Like the bar cabinet, the top area can be used for serving and mixing. If you don't really need much space and also don't see the need for the bar display to be permanently in the living room, a side table with a sturdy tray could do the job when it's time to bring out the beverages.
Open shelving, a nook, or a repurposed bookcase could also be used as a liquor storage solution, ready for easy access during those weekend get-togethers with a few closest friends. If you're wondering how to repurpose your old bar cart, use it elsewhere in the home. It could store essentials in the bathroom, or perhaps become a plant stand to add a natural element to the room. In the kitchen, it makes a nice coffee or tea station, holding everything from cups and mugs to the coffee maker.