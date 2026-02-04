Nate Berkus And Jeremiah Brent Reveal An Unexpected Trick To Add Storage To Any Room
When Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent offer brilliant advice — you listen. The renowned interior designers know a thing or two about giving household items a brand new purpose. In a video posted on Brent's social media accounts, they shared their take on bar carts. Turns out, the happily married couple has experience using them in alternative ways that have nothing to do with liquor. Bar carts typically have multiple tiers that are perfect for storing a collection of bottles and glasses. So, why not store other items on them instead?
According to Berkus and Brent, who star on HGTV's "The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project," bar carts can be utilized all over the home. For example, Berkus pointed out how one can be transformed into a makeup vanity and set inside a bathroom. Brent shared that he's turned a bar cart into both a side table and a printer stand. It doesn't have to stop there, though. A bar cart can also provide extra storage space in a kitchen, bedroom, and on an outdoor patio.
There are several ways to go about getting your hands on a bar cart. Because they've been around since the Victorian era, antique stores and thrift shops are fantastic places to check. Better yet, your neighbor might not realize how versatile a bar cart is and sell a vintage one at their garage sale. But if all else fails, there's a wide variety online, such as this TUTOTAK Bar Cart for less than $50. If you want to raise the elegance level, this $140 PAUKIN Gold Bar Cart features faux marble shelves.
Ideas for repurposing your bar cart
As Nate Berkus had suggested, a bar cart could easily become a gorgeous vanity. You could also take it a step further and use it as a smart bathroom storage solution in general. Place glass containers on the shelf to hold essentials like cotton balls, floss picks, and makeup brushes. Then, store toilet paper inside a basket and place rolled-up hand towels inside the bottle holders. If your cart has hooks, use them to hang loofahs and hair accessories. The beauty is, it won't just be useful — it'll be stylish, too.
A chic bar cart could be placed in the kitchen to use as a coffee and tea station. Set your machine on top, and then fill it with mugs, accessories, and yummy sweet treats to free up cabinet space. Another idea is to roll a cart into the living room and turn it into a cozy mini library. Stack books on the shelves or keep them lined up using bookends. Don't forget to add a reading lamp and a few whimsical touches. Alternatively, if you bring one into an office area — like Jeremiah Brent had done — it can hold supplies like paper, writing tools, and chargers, along with a printer.
Need more storage space in your bedroom? Just grab a bar cart. Use it for jewelry, shoes, neatly stacked clothing, or extra blankets. On the patio, fill your bar cart with pool towels, gardening supplies, or baskets of kids' toys. If needed, paint it and incorporate pieces of decor to make it visually appealing. See what you can come up with for your bar cart. Who knows, it might turn out to be your new favorite piece of furniture.