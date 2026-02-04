Nate Berkus And Jeremiah Brent Reveal An Unexpected Trick To Add Storage To Any Room

When Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent offer brilliant advice — you listen. The renowned interior designers know a thing or two about giving household items a brand new purpose. In a video posted on Brent's social media accounts, they shared their take on bar carts. Turns out, the happily married couple has experience using them in alternative ways that have nothing to do with liquor. Bar carts typically have multiple tiers that are perfect for storing a collection of bottles and glasses. So, why not store other items on them instead?

According to Berkus and Brent, who star on HGTV's "The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project," bar carts can be utilized all over the home. For example, Berkus pointed out how one can be transformed into a makeup vanity and set inside a bathroom. Brent shared that he's turned a bar cart into both a side table and a printer stand. It doesn't have to stop there, though. A bar cart can also provide extra storage space in a kitchen, bedroom, and on an outdoor patio.

There are several ways to go about getting your hands on a bar cart. Because they've been around since the Victorian era, antique stores and thrift shops are fantastic places to check. Better yet, your neighbor might not realize how versatile a bar cart is and sell a vintage one at their garage sale. But if all else fails, there's a wide variety online, such as this TUTOTAK Bar Cart for less than $50. If you want to raise the elegance level, this $140 PAUKIN Gold Bar Cart features faux marble shelves.