Skip The Marble And Wood: Mike Holmes Has A Better Idea For Your Countertops
Whenever kitchen renovations occur, choosing countertops is an enormously important decision. Picking the right kitchen countertop material needs to involve a consideration of several factors, including durability, look, and budget. Marble and wood countertops are always in vogue, but marble can be exceptionally expensive and wood is susceptible to heat and water damage. So, what is the alternative? HGTV's Mike Holmes has a better idea for your kitchen countertops: quartz.
Holmes is all about choosing versatile materials like tile over LVP for durable, easy-care kitchen floors. He chooses quartz countertops over marble or wood for this very reason. "Marble is softer than granite and quartz, making it more susceptible to scratching and staining. It also requires frequent sealing. Marble is [also] one of the more expensive materials," Holmes writes on Make It Right.
Wood, while wonderfully rustic, can be too easily scratched or stained, and is more susceptible to germ growth. Conversely, quartz, which is a manufactured product made of crushed quartz minerals bound in resin and colored with pigments, is very durable and resistant to the scratches, stains, germs, and discolorations you could get with wood or marble. "We use quartz in almost all of our home renovations. I've even used it in my own home when I renovated the main floor and kitchen," Holmes says.
Why quartz is the way to go for kitchen countertops
Mike Holmes is not shy about why he prefers quartz to wood, marble, or even granite. "The best part is that quartz countertops resemble the look of actual stone, such as marble and granite, and come in a variety of colours and patterns. They are a popular option for contemporary homes since they need little upkeep and are ideal for kitchens," Holmes writes for Make It Right.
Price is another key factor when choosing quartz. Quartz countertops can cost between $50 to $120 per square foot. The price will increase depending on the color and quality of the quartz. The more specific and rare a color, the more expensive the countertops are going to be.
All this said, quartz countertops are not without problems. As Holmes notes, "Quartz can get damaged from exposure to excess heat, so extra care is required." This means you cannot put a hot pot or tray directly on quartz, as the heat could melt the resin. Quartz also weakens and discolors when exposed to direct sunlight, so it's not suitable for outdoor cooking spaces or overly sunny windows. Edges are also prone to chopping if they are not eased or rounded. In spite of these issues, however, at its average price point and overall quality, it's easy to see why Holmes prefers quartz as the best option for your kitchen countertops.