Skip The Marble And Wood: Mike Holmes Has A Better Idea For Your Countertops

Whenever kitchen renovations occur, choosing countertops is an enormously important decision. Picking the right kitchen countertop material needs to involve a consideration of several factors, including durability, look, and budget. Marble and wood countertops are always in vogue, but marble can be exceptionally expensive and wood is susceptible to heat and water damage. So, what is the alternative? HGTV's Mike Holmes has a better idea for your kitchen countertops: quartz.

Holmes is all about choosing versatile materials like tile over LVP for durable, easy-care kitchen floors. He chooses quartz countertops over marble or wood for this very reason. "Marble is softer than granite and quartz, making it more susceptible to scratching and staining. It also requires frequent sealing. Marble is [also] one of the more expensive materials," Holmes writes on Make It Right.

Wood, while wonderfully rustic, can be too easily scratched or stained, and is more susceptible to germ growth. Conversely, quartz, which is a manufactured product made of crushed quartz minerals bound in resin and colored with pigments, is very durable and resistant to the scratches, stains, germs, and discolorations you could get with wood or marble. "We use quartz in almost all of our home renovations. I've even used it in my own home when I renovated the main floor and kitchen," Holmes says.