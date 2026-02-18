Turn An Old Plastic Jug Into A Useful Kitchen Sponge Holder

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The kitchen is the heart of every home. It's a morning gathering spot for coffee and breakfast making, a party hot spot for chit chat and snacks, and it almost always smells like something delicious in there. Unfortunately, it's also one of the hardest rooms to keep tidy since there's a constant flow of people and dishes going in and out the door. Finding little ways to organize this culinary area makes life so much easier. It's even better if you can free up kitchen space while helping save the planet by upcycling would-be landfill materials. One way to do this is by reusing plastic jugs as sponge holders. If you're wondering how to cut down on plastic waste at home, and create a clear countertop, this is a great little hack to try.

The way this project works is super simple and costs almost nothing but your time. Save a milk jug or plastic orange juice container, wash it, cut it in half, and hang it over the sink. It's small, yet effective, and you can decorate it any number of ways to camouflage the fact that your sponge holder was once a piece of recycling. This is one of those transforming organizers to maximize a small kitchen, because you can hang it over the sink, rather than setting it on the countertop where it takes up room where other things could sit.