The Tiny Pest That's Lurking In The Snow: What To Do If It Gets Indoors

It's typical to experience a bit of a reprieve from pests during the cold winter months. This is particularly the case with warm-weather pests, such as mosquitoes and ants. A lack of warm temperatures and reduced humidity doesn't mean your property is totally in the clear when it's cold outside, though. Not only are some of the same creatures still around in smaller numbers, but there are even some winter-specific ones to be aware of. Such is the case of the snow flea (Hypogastrura nivicola), which may sometimes infest homes.

Snow fleas get their name from their increased visibility during the winter months. They are not actually fleas at all. Instead, these common flea-like bugs belong to an insect-like group known as springtails. Contrary to popular belief, these small jumpers are not exclusive to snowy, wintry conditions. In fact, they may be present year-round in your garden's soil or even under leaf piles around your yard. Unlike many types of insects though, snow fleas can tolerate extreme cold. If there's winter precipitation on the ground, you're more likely to see them because of the way their dark, bluish-gray bodies contrast with the whiteness of snow. When present in large numbers, it's even possible for patches of snow flea-infested snow to look like it's turned black. According to the University of New Hampshire, millions of snow fleas may cluster together! They also tend to gather around solid items low to the ground, such as house foundations and the bases of trees. Snow fleas are attracted to sources of food in the snow, such as algae and fungus.