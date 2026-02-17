This Affordable Mixture Effortlessly Removes Grease & Oil Stains From Clothes

There are some fights in which you go into the battle knowing that you are the underdog. One that many of us engage in is attempting to remove stains from our clothes. It's such a big battle that an entire industry has been raised to help us win the fight. As with any conflict, results are often mixed, and innovative products are not always a panacea. Sometimes, though, long-established products can surprise you. For example, many people are using a product that is over one hundred years old, one most often used for cleaning floors, to effectively remove laundry stains. Murphy Oil Soap.

One might logically be concerned about using "oil" to clean your laundry (or anything else). After all, oils often cause unsightly stains on our clothing. But chemically speaking, fats and oils (which are simply a type of fat) have long been used to make soap. You wouldn't say to yourself, let's get some fat and do the laundry. But the lipids (fancy word for fats) used here are chemically changed and become an integral part of soap.