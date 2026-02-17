This Affordable Mixture Effortlessly Removes Grease & Oil Stains From Clothes
There are some fights in which you go into the battle knowing that you are the underdog. One that many of us engage in is attempting to remove stains from our clothes. It's such a big battle that an entire industry has been raised to help us win the fight. As with any conflict, results are often mixed, and innovative products are not always a panacea. Sometimes, though, long-established products can surprise you. For example, many people are using a product that is over one hundred years old, one most often used for cleaning floors, to effectively remove laundry stains. Murphy Oil Soap.
One might logically be concerned about using "oil" to clean your laundry (or anything else). After all, oils often cause unsightly stains on our clothing. But chemically speaking, fats and oils (which are simply a type of fat) have long been used to make soap. You wouldn't say to yourself, let's get some fat and do the laundry. But the lipids (fancy word for fats) used here are chemically changed and become an integral part of soap.
Murphy oil soap to the rescue
Use Murphy Oil Soap as a stain treatment, not as a general laundry detergent. As with any product you may choose to use to remove laundry stains, it's prudent to test the oil soap on a hidden, small section of your garment. This is just to see if it changes the fabric's color or reacts in any other unwanted way. Better safe than sorry. When you are sure there is no problem, apply a small amount of Murphy Oil Soap to the stained area. Don't over-saturate the material when you wet the stain with soap; it doesn't need to be soaked. Allow it to sit for 30 minutes, then toss it into the washing machine and wash it as normal. It is as easy as that.
Murphy Oil Soap is a great treatment for any stain, but it's most effective on fat and oil-based stains. It is also great at removing food-based stains (in fact, many food-associated stains are fat- and oil-based). It is always best to fight stains before they have been washed and dried, or "set in," as they say. But anecdotal reports claim that Murphy Oil Soap has successfully removed set-in stains. This is a battle that you just might win.