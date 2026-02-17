Think Produce Stickers Are Harmless? Here's What Happens If They Go Down The Drain

Fruits and veggies are important parts of a balanced diet, and the stickers that are used at grocery stores are generally harmless to people. So, if you're cleaning your produce and accidentally wash the sticker off into your drain, you may think it's harmless for your pipes as well. However, they can cause serious problems in your pipes, septic tank, water treatment facility, or even in the environment.

Produce stickers may seem small, but the pipes that carry waste water away from your sinks can get pretty narrow. The stickers can become caught at a bend in the pipes or elsewhere. A single sticker on its own may not cause noticeable damage, but they can accumulate slowly over time since the plastic or vinyl stickers don't break down in water. You may not notice the problem until it's too late. Additionally, according to an interview Eddie Linares, an American Home Shield (AHS) Virtual Plumbing Expert, did with Southern Living, "In homes with septic tanks, produce stickers can disrupt the biological breakdown process that occurs naturally within the septic system since most are made of plastic and are not biodegradable."

If they do pass through your system without damaging it, they can still cause problems elsewhere. Waste water treatment facilities are not equipped to handle them either, and while your single sticker may not seem like much, you never know how many other people in your town have also washed produce stickers down the drain! All those stickers could end up at the same facility and really gum up the works. They can even end up in bodies of water if they aren't caught and filtered out properly.