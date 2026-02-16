Still Have A Retro Ceiling Fan? Repurpose It Into Functional Wall Decor

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you have an old ceiling fan that's seen better days, you're not alone. Even if you're not experiencing any annoying ceiling fan issues, this fixture's retro appearance can majorly affect a room. If you decide to swap it out, hold onto the blades for this DIY from TikTok creator @redeux_style, which upcycles them into stylish wall decor — and that's not all. You can also use them as a unique storage rack for hangable items. This creates a perfect drop-zone area for your home's entryway.

Even if your ceiling fan looks like it belongs in another decade, you might be surprised how beautiful the results are. You'll have to carefully unscrew the blades from the fan's base, but make sure you hold onto the blade holders, as these will eventually become the hooks. Measure your wall where you'd like to place the rack to determine how many blades to use. You can either create a singular hanging rack or make a line of them if you have a large household.

Chances are, you'll need to clean your ceiling fan blades before diving into this DIY. Use a vacuum wand and microfiber cloth to dust them off. Next, dampen a different rag with a mixture of water and an all-purpose cleaning spray (or dish soap). Wipe down the blades' surface, then give the hardware a good cleaning, too. Dry everything off before you begin.