Still Have A Retro Ceiling Fan? Repurpose It Into Functional Wall Decor
If you have an old ceiling fan that's seen better days, you're not alone. Even if you're not experiencing any annoying ceiling fan issues, this fixture's retro appearance can majorly affect a room. If you decide to swap it out, hold onto the blades for this DIY from TikTok creator @redeux_style, which upcycles them into stylish wall decor — and that's not all. You can also use them as a unique storage rack for hangable items. This creates a perfect drop-zone area for your home's entryway.
Even if your ceiling fan looks like it belongs in another decade, you might be surprised how beautiful the results are. You'll have to carefully unscrew the blades from the fan's base, but make sure you hold onto the blade holders, as these will eventually become the hooks. Measure your wall where you'd like to place the rack to determine how many blades to use. You can either create a singular hanging rack or make a line of them if you have a large household.
Chances are, you'll need to clean your ceiling fan blades before diving into this DIY. Use a vacuum wand and microfiber cloth to dust them off. Next, dampen a different rag with a mixture of water and an all-purpose cleaning spray (or dish soap). Wipe down the blades' surface, then give the hardware a good cleaning, too. Dry everything off before you begin.
@redeux_style
Let's upcycle thrifted ceiling fan blades into hooks for front entry. #upcycling #upcycle #homedecor #diy #thriftflip #sustainable #sustainablehome
Create an eye-catching storage rack out of old fan blades
First thing's first: Give your ceiling fan blades a makeover with a fresh coat of paint. Preserve any areas you don't want painted by covering them with tape, like if there's an old-school pattern in the center of each blade. Set the hardware aside — you're going to paint those pieces separately. Spray-paint your blades using a color that blends with your home's style. Black always looks modern, while gray can complement a farmhouse look. Use something bright like red or blue for a pop of color.
Next, paint the blade holders using metallic colors like brass, silver, or gold (like this Rust-Oleum Vintage Gold Spray Paint), then allow everything to dry. Attach the blades to the wall, as demonstrated by TikTok creator @redeux_style. Before you screw the hardware back on, turn the blade holders 180 degrees so they resemble hooks. You can now use this piece like a coat rack. Attach several of them near your front door to hang purses, hats, jackets, and lanyards. No more excuses for dropped items!
If you're looking for inspirational entryway ideas, this one is easy, budget-friendly, and gives that retro-looking fan a new purpose. You can even add a decorative twist by covering the blades with decorative paper instead of paint. Apply a few coats of Mod Podge to seal it on. Hang your new hooks in a bedroom for scarves and beaded necklaces or in the bathroom for towels. Fortunately, since a ceiling fan comes with several blades, you can even create racks for multiple rooms.