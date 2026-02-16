Why Energy Experts Recommend Running Ceiling Fans In Winter

Ceiling fans are the unsung heroes of air circulation and personal temperature control. According to a 2024 survey by 360 Research Reports, "nearly 94 million households use ceiling fans" in the U.S. alone. And while surely all 94 million of those families know a ceiling fan help keep you cooler in summer, not everyone knows you can also use them to help warm you up in winter. This might sound counterintuitive, considering the job of a ceiling fan is to create a draft. But there's actually a setting on your ceiling fan designed for cooler months that reverses the direction of the airflow, helping to make the room warmer.

All it takes to benefit from this winter heating tip is the flip of a switch. By toggling the switch to reverse the spin of the fan to clockwise, you switch the fan from pushing cool air down to pushing the warm air at the ceiling, dispersing it into the room. This reversed airflow helps keep you cozy all season long, and it helps support your HVAC system when you make adjustments in conjunction with ceiling fan use. In other words, this "hot" tip can actually save you a chunk of change on your utility bills. Check out the science behind how a ceiling fan helps make your room feel warmer, how to change your fan's settings for cold seasons, and the best practices for staying toasty while also saving money on your winter heating bills.