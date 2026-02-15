Reuse This Laundry Scrap To Keep Your Home Warmer In The Winter

When winter temperatures plummet, your heating bill skyrockets. Energy costs have been rising precipitously in recent years, making it even more painful each time you have to crank that thermostat. If you've ever felt a cold draft around your exterior windows or doors, you are spending even more than you need to on those heating costs. Stopping drafts is an eco-friendly way to save money this winter, but pre-made draft stoppers can cost up to $20 or more. Instead of spending even more cash to try and cut your energy costs, you can make your own door draft-stopper for zero dollars by reusing something your clothes dryer creates with every use.

Dryer lint has clever uses around the home, and making a DIY draft stopper with this fluffy by-product of doing laundry is a quick and easy way to keep in the heat. Loyola University professor and energy efficiency expert Gilbert Michaud told Realtor.com that "people with drafty windows and doors can lose roughly 20 to 30% in heating costs." Gaps around your door frames, where they aren't properly fitted into the door jamb and older windows that are no longer properly sealed, are prime areas where heat can escape your home, and cold air from outside can get inside. While one day you may want to upgrade your home openings to eliminate drafts, a quick fix this winter using lint and an old tube sock is a great way to improve efficiency in the short term.