Think Twice Before Planting This Popular Herb Next To Rosemary In Your Garden

While you generally shouldn't grow them next to each other, there is a loophole. If you plant them in separate containers, you can still enjoy the scents of rosemary and basil together without risking your plants' health. Be sure the containers are each appropriately sized to their respective plants — rosemary can grow quite a bit larger than basil. Both pots should have drainage holes, and use well-draining potting soil for both. Place them in a sunny area, with some shade over the basil pot if you live in a region with intense sunlight. Potted herbs look great by a kitchen window or hanging from this DIY wood hanger.

Let the soil around your rosemary plant dry completely between waterings, but keep your basil plant slightly moist. Potted basil plants benefit from regular fertilizing, but rosemary typically only needs fertilizing once per year. Additionally, keep in mind that you may need to move one or both containers during winter. Even if you're in an appropriate zone for them, your plants may benefit from extra insulation since potted plants have less soil to protect their roots.

If you don't want to grow your rosemary and basil in containers, you'll need to space them further apart in your garden. They'll need to be far enough apart that you can water your basil plants without drenching your rosemary. A few rows of separation is typically enough. If you're growing them in your garden, neither rosemary nor basil need heavy fertilizing, although basil can benefit from an occasional boost.