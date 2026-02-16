Think Twice Before Planting This Popular Herb Next To Rosemary In Your Garden
If you want to start growing an herb garden, rosemary (Salvia rosmarinus, previously Rosmarinus officinalis) is a great place to start. It's low-maintenance, delicious, and even attractive to pollinators. When looking for a companion plant, you might be drawn towards basil (Ocimum basilicum). Flavor-wise, these herbs go great together, and basil is even one of the easiest herbs to grow. However, planting them together won't go as smoothly as you hope.
While both rosemary and basil are easy to grow, they have very different needs. Rosemary is drought-tolerant, while basil needs more water. Both prefer full sun, but basil needs afternoon shade in hotter regions to protect it from becoming sun scorched. Rosemary also has a broader hardiness range. While basil can only be grown outdoors year-round in zone 10, rosemary is hardy in zones 8 through 10. If you plant basil and rosemary directly next to each other, one of them is likely to be unhappy. You may end up with an overwatered rosemary or a dry basil plant. If all other conditions are perfect, one of them may just be a little smaller or less vibrant than it otherwise would be. However, poor health can leave plants vulnerable to pests and diseases that could cause additional problems for your plants.
Is there any way to grow rosemary and basil together?
While you generally shouldn't grow them next to each other, there is a loophole. If you plant them in separate containers, you can still enjoy the scents of rosemary and basil together without risking your plants' health. Be sure the containers are each appropriately sized to their respective plants — rosemary can grow quite a bit larger than basil. Both pots should have drainage holes, and use well-draining potting soil for both. Place them in a sunny area, with some shade over the basil pot if you live in a region with intense sunlight. Potted herbs look great by a kitchen window or hanging from this DIY wood hanger.
Let the soil around your rosemary plant dry completely between waterings, but keep your basil plant slightly moist. Potted basil plants benefit from regular fertilizing, but rosemary typically only needs fertilizing once per year. Additionally, keep in mind that you may need to move one or both containers during winter. Even if you're in an appropriate zone for them, your plants may benefit from extra insulation since potted plants have less soil to protect their roots.
If you don't want to grow your rosemary and basil in containers, you'll need to space them further apart in your garden. They'll need to be far enough apart that you can water your basil plants without drenching your rosemary. A few rows of separation is typically enough. If you're growing them in your garden, neither rosemary nor basil need heavy fertilizing, although basil can benefit from an occasional boost.