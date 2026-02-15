Turn Dead Behind-The-Bed Space Into A Gorgeous Accent Wall With This DIY

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

With the exciting trend of textural bedroom walls gracing social media airwaves, people are realizing that adding design elements with visual interest elevates their space in a way that a basic coat of paint simply cannot. Unlike a flat, painted accent wall, wood moldings, paneling, wall coatings, and textured wallpaper add a wonderful layer of detail and style to the bedroom. One of the chicest of the bunch? A classy board and batten accent wall composed of vertical strips of wood (battens) capped with a horizontal board, usually extending about two-thirds up the wall.

Kensie Webster shared on TikTok how she used basic MDF boards and lumber from the hardware store to create a lovely board and batten accent to wrap the walls of her bedroom. Cutting the MDF board into 2-inch wide pieces, she installed them as evenly-spaced vertical strips with a horizontal cap piece on top. She painted the lower portion of the wall in a tonal neutral similar to the existing trim for a subtle yet impactful textural shift, but the concept would be gorgeous as a pop of tranquil color as well.

Before you get started, it's worth noting that a board and batten accent wall only works with smooth finish drywall, as the wall texture is still visible between the battens. For textured walls, you would need to skim coat or add a plywood backer panel before proceeding; a much bigger undertaking. As long as you have the right surface for this wall accent, the process is pretty simple for those who can operate a saw. Let's break down the steps for creating this stunning design feature.