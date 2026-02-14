The Storage Find From Costco That Works Anywhere In The House

The wooden organizers are a medium brown, natural hue that blends in well with many decor styles. They could come in handy for organizing personal effects in the bathroom, atop a nightstand in the bedroom, or atop a kitchen counter to organize tea bags, K cups, or even the spices you need for a recipe you're about to whip up. The home office could use a little desktop organization too, and these boxes are a nice size for holding pens, paperclips, thumb drives, you name it.

Within drawers, these boxes are absolutely fantastic for kitchen storage and organization. There's no need for junk-drawer clutter once you fill the drawers with wooden organizers to keep things compartmentalized. In a dresser drawer, use them to organize socks, hairbands, or neckties. Make a paper template of a drawer for easier organization and figuring out which box to put where once you start decluttering.

All of the bins are 2 ½ inches high. The largest is 15 inches long, 6 inches wide, while the next largest is 12 inches by 6 inches. There are two each of all the remaining wooden organizers, including a 12 inch by 3 inch size, a 9 inch by 3 inch, and 6 inches by 3 inches. Since these bins are all separate items, they're a lot more handy than typical utensil organizers that look like large divided trays. You don't even have to use all of these boxes in the same place, imagination is about the only limitation with how you use these wood bins.