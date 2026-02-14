The Storage Find From Costco That Works Anywhere In The House
Sometimes, the best storage options are those that are most versatile. This may be especially true for small storage solutions that could be used within or outside of areas such as closets, cabinets, or drawers. The Seville Classics Acacia Box Set at Costco is one such example. It's a set of 10 wooden boxes designed for Tetris-style mixing and matching. When snugged up together, they come in handy for organizing kitchen or bathroom drawers and countless other areas around the house. They can certainly help free up cabinet storage space when used to contain small items.
The boxes have acacia sides and MDF bottoms with an acacia-print laminate atop the MDF for a cohesive wooden appearance. At Costco, the box set costs about $38, compared to the $55 it costs on the Seville Classics website or $54 at Home Depot. The box set has only one review so far on the Costco product page, and that reviewer gave it 5 of 5 possible stars. There are no reviews for it yet on the Seville Classics website.
Storing things around the house with acacia organizer boxes
The wooden organizers are a medium brown, natural hue that blends in well with many decor styles. They could come in handy for organizing personal effects in the bathroom, atop a nightstand in the bedroom, or atop a kitchen counter to organize tea bags, K cups, or even the spices you need for a recipe you're about to whip up. The home office could use a little desktop organization too, and these boxes are a nice size for holding pens, paperclips, thumb drives, you name it.
Within drawers, these boxes are absolutely fantastic for kitchen storage and organization. There's no need for junk-drawer clutter once you fill the drawers with wooden organizers to keep things compartmentalized. In a dresser drawer, use them to organize socks, hairbands, or neckties. Make a paper template of a drawer for easier organization and figuring out which box to put where once you start decluttering.
All of the bins are 2 ½ inches high. The largest is 15 inches long, 6 inches wide, while the next largest is 12 inches by 6 inches. There are two each of all the remaining wooden organizers, including a 12 inch by 3 inch size, a 9 inch by 3 inch, and 6 inches by 3 inches. Since these bins are all separate items, they're a lot more handy than typical utensil organizers that look like large divided trays. You don't even have to use all of these boxes in the same place, imagination is about the only limitation with how you use these wood bins.